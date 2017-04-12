Pravda.ru

Russian Su-34 annihilates terrorists’ bunker in Idlib with KAB-1500 bomb. Video

Su-34
A video with consequences of appliance of a 1.5-ton bomb by the Russian Aerospace Forces has been released in the Internet. The KAB-1500 bomb is considered to be the most powerful Russian bomb.

The bomb was dropped by the Su-34 aircraft in the province of Idlib. An underground bunker of terrorists, which had played a role of an important communication centre, was destroyed with the help of KAB-1500.

The video shows flight of a bomber against radio talks in the Arab language. Then a smoke can be seen over epicentre of the explosion and an impressive shell crater.

As Pravda.Ru reported before, the KAB-1500 smart aircraft bomb is famous for its high accuracy. It is equipped with a laser target seeker.

Such bombs are applied against highly fortified targets - mountainous positions, underground bunkers, command posts, concrete shelters, stores with weapons.

High-explosive capsule of the combat part is capable of penetrating 20 metres of ground or strike 3-m wide concrete walls. The KAB-1500 bombs have been applied in Afghanistan and Chechnya to destroy especially important and secured targets. Such bombs are not dropped on cities.

