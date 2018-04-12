Russia takes its warships from Tartus into open waters of Mediterranean Sea

Russian warships traveled into open waters of the Mediterranean Sea for security reasons, the head of the State Duma Defence Committee, Vladimir Shamanov said.

"In case of a threat, the ships compactly located at the berths will leave for the zone of near manoeuvring to not to let one projectile destroy more than one ship at once," the official said.

Shamanov stressed that this is "common practice" because ships need to be dispersed to "thereby increase their vitality."

Earlier, it was reported that Russian warships left the port of Tartus over the threat of a missile strike, which is being prepared by the Western coalition.

Image Satellite Internacional published satellite images showing that the port was empty. Until April 11 there were seven Russian warships, two Grachonok boats and two Kilo class submarines.

