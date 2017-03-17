Pravda.ru

News » Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria

Syria shoots down one of four Israeli warplanes in its airspace

17.03.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Syria shoots down one of four Israeli warplanes in its airspace. 59992.jpeg
AP photo

The Syrian army shot down one of four military aircraft of the Israeli Air Force that entered Syrian airspace.

"Our anti-aircraft systems have shot down one of the planes in the occupied territories. Another aircraft was hit too, the rest flew away," the statement from the command of the Armed Forces of the Syrian Arab Republic (SAR) says.

The statement notes that the Israeli aircraft were targeting objects of the Syrian army in the area of Palmyra.

In turn, the press service of the army of Israel stated that there were no losses incurred on the part of Israel.

Earlier, an Israeli TV channel reported that aircraft of the Israeli Air Force struck targets in Syria, but were attacked by Syrian Soviet-made S-200 anti-aircraft systems, RIA Novosti reports.

The incident occurred on the night of March 17 after pilots attacked several targets in Syria. According to the channel, Israel's missile defense systems were able to intercept one of the missiles.

Previously, Israeli aircraft were attacked in September of 2016 when striking positions of Syrian artillery troops in response to a shell launched in the direction of Israel.

Pravda.Ru


Will Syria strike Israel?
 







PRAVDA.RU

Popular photos

Photo galleries


Most popular

Full-scale war with Russia after seizure of power expected in Kiev
Full-scale war with Russia after seizure of power expected in Kiev
Ukrainian radicals keep blocking offices of the Russian Sberbank in Kiev. Security measures have been reinforced. Nataliya Vitrenko, leader of the Ukrainian Progressive Socialist Party, has commented...
Russia's eighth-generation aircraft to put NATO on its knees
Russia's eighth-generation aircraft to put NATO on its knees
Specialists of the United Aircraft Corporation are ready to start designing a combat aircraft of the 8th generation. The new development will be more than just an aircraft. The designers plan to...
What Russian army can do to Ukraine in case of war What Russian army can do to Ukraine in case of war

Video

Society

Thirteen shocking, little-known facts about Chernobyl disaster
Thirteen shocking, little-known facts about Chernobyl disaster
Naked woman on Karl Marx Square startles passers-by in Novosibirsk
Naked woman on Karl Marx Square startles passers-by in Novosibirsk
Bananas with 18 kilos of cocaine delivered to St. Petersburg
Bananas with 18 kilos of cocaine delivered to St. Petersburg
Ukrainian official calls Russia Eurovision contestant ugly creature
Ukrainian official calls Russia Eurovision contestant 'ugly creature'
Traffic police officer forgets fully loaded machine gun in cafe
Traffic police officer forgets fully loaded machine gun in cafe
Why do some men rape?
Why do some men rape?

Popular photos

World

Full-scale war with Russia after seizure of power expected in Kiev
Full-scale war with Russia after seizure of power expected in Kiev
What Russian army can do to Ukraine in case of war
What Russian army can do to Ukraine in case of war
China prepares its army for war?
China prepares its army for war?
Syria shoots down one of four Israeli warplanes in its airspace
Syria shoots down one of four Israeli warplanes in its airspace
Turkey to purchase world s best air defence systems from Russia
Turkey to purchase world's best air defence systems from Russia
Germany s economic Reich in Europe falling apart
Germany's 'economic Reich' in Europe falling apart

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service