Pravda.ru

News » Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria

Syria designs robotic grenade-launcher

19.04.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Syria designs robotic grenade-launcher. 60321.jpeg
Twitter/M Green

Syrian engineers designed a combat remote-controlled platform, which can be equipped with both rocket-propelled grenades and various kinds of small arms.

The serial production of the latest development has already begun. Photos and videos of the new  product of the Syrian defense industry have already appeared on the Internet.

The use of such robots will help reduce losses of the Syrian army as military men will not have to go into the line of enemy's fire. Two grenade launchers of the new robotic machine can kill snipers or destroy terrorists' machine-gun emplacement.

As an alternative weapon, photos of the new machine show a 7.62 mm PKM machine gun. The weapon is capable of striking targets at distances of up to 1,000 meters.

In addition, the Syrian military use non-linear Korshun locators designed to search for electronically-controlled mines.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


What weapons does Syria have to strike back?
 







PRAVDA.RU

Popular photos

Photo galleries


Most popular

Reflecting on Syria: All we have been told is a lie by the MSM
Reflecting on Syria: All we have been told is a lie by the MSM
Interview: I asked about her impressions regarding Syria and its people, and she replied, frankly: "Syria is not what the mainstream media wants us to believe it is. One has to see it, to understand...
North Korea: Nuclear war to start on the Day of the Sun
North Korea: Nuclear war to start on the Day of the Sun
North Korea may have the ability to launch missiles with warheads filled with nerve gas, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said. the USA supposedly considers only two options for the situation to...
Russia warns all countries against provocative steps in relation to North Korea Russia warns all countries against provocative steps in relation to North Korea

Video

Society

Europeans beg refugees not to rape them
Europeans beg refugees not to rape them
One-third of Russians consider war between Russia and USA possible
One-third of Russians consider war between Russia and USA possible
TV film makes Americans kill and burn their disabled son
TV film makes Americans kill and burn their disabled son
State secret of North Korean hairstyles unveiled
State secret of North Korean hairstyles unveiled
Champions League Quarter Finals
Champions League Quarter Finals
Islamophobia and national strife in Russia: Big problem growing bigger
Islamophobia and national strife in Russia: Big problem growing bigger

Popular photos

World

North Korea: Nuclear war to start on the Day of the Sun
North Korea: Nuclear war to start on the Day of the Sun
USS Carl Vinson gets lost at sea on the way to North Korea
USS Carl Vinson gets lost at sea on the way to North Korea
North Korea says it has only one friend - Russia
North Korea says it has only one friend - Russia
What Russia, Syria and Iran agree upon in Moscow
What Russia, Syria and Iran agree upon in Moscow
Russia, Syria and Iran as united front against USA
Russia, Syria and Iran as united front against USA
North Korea: Nuclear war may start any moment because Trump is crazy
North Korea: Nuclear war may start any moment because Trump is 'crazy'

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service