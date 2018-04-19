Syrian military men handed over two unexploded cruise missiles to Russia. The missiles were found after the recent US-led missile strike on Syria.
According to the source, the Syrian military found two cruise missiles that did not explode during the US missile strike on Syria on the night of April 14. The two missiles were delivered to the Russian military men on April 17.
A representative of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Kenneth McKenzie, said earlier that all the targets in Syria were struck in a "precise, overwhelming and effective" way. The targets were the Center for the Development and Research of Chemical Weapons in Barzeh near Damascus (76 missiles, 57 of them were Tomahawks), a chemical weapons depot near Homs (22 missiles) and a chemical weapons bunker in Him Shinshar (7 Scout missiles). According to McKenzie, none of the aircraft and none of the missiles were intercepted by Syrian air defence systems, although Syrian officials said otherwise.
Pravda.Ru
Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru
It was either inability to analyze or pure cowardice, but the cruise missile attack on Syria had a purely political outcome that would not affect the outcome of the Syrian conflict. The US is obviously revisiting the Iraq crisis from 2003
Russia had already conducted its investigation into the use of chemical weapons in Douma and did not find either a single sign of the chemical attack or witnesses
It was either inability to analyze or pure cowardice, but the cruise missile attack on Syria had a purely political outcome that would not affect the outcome of the Syrian conflict. The US is obviously revisiting the Iraq crisis from 2003