Russian warships launch cruise missiles from Mediterranean Sea. Video

Russian warships the Serpukhov and the Zeleny Dol of the Black Sea Fleet launched "Caliber" cruise missiles from the Mediterranean Sea to strike terrorist targets in Syria. Earlier, it was reported that Russia had requested the overflight of cruise missiles above the territories of Iraq and Iran.

The small missile ships launched the missiles to destroy targets of Jabhat en-Nusra terrorist organization (banned in Russia), TASS reports.

As a result of the attack, a command post and a terrorist base in the area of ​​Dar Taaza were destroyed. The missile attack also destroyed a plant for the production of mortar ammunition and a large warehouse of weapons in Aleppo.

According to the Russian Ministry for Defense, the missile flight corridor had been planned over unpopulated areas.

In October of 2015, warships of the Russian Navy attacked targets in Syria from the Caspian Sea, when 26 cruise missiles were launched in total. In November 2015, the Caspian flotilla ships struck another blow on terrorist targets in Syria, when 18 cruise missiles were launched to strike targets in the provinces of Raqqa, Idlib, Aleppo and Deir ez-Zor.

