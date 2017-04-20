Russia insists chemical attack in Syria was false-flag operation

AP photo

Russia has found a number of inconsistencies in photos from the site of the chemical attack in Syria's Idlib province. Russia provided the evidence to experts of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) claiming that the chemical attack may have been staged.

Mikhail Ulyanov, director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department for Nonproliferation and Arms Control, handed over the photographs that showed to inconsistencies to OPCW experts in The Hague.

One of them is about the fact that sarin constricts victims' pupils, even though the people on the photos have their pupils dilated.

The second inconsistency is the nature of the crater on the site of the attack. The nature of the crater suggests that it appeared as a result of an on-site explosion, even though it is officially believed that the chemical attack was conducted in an air raid.

Syrian President Bashar Assad also assumed that the chemical attack in Idlib may have been fabricated. "It appears to us that the West, mainly the United States, work hand in hand with terrorists. They have fabricated the whole story in order to have a reason to attack," he said and added that Syria had destroyed all of its chemical weapons.

