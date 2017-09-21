Pravda.ru

News » Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria

Another Russian military man killed in Syria

21.09.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Another Russian military man killed in Syria. 61311.jpeg
AP photo

Another Russian contract serviceman was killed in Syria. The serviceman, Vladimir Tarasyuk, was killed "while performing military duty in Syria," the Kommersant reports.

On September 16, Tarasyuk, a colonel and a general were returning to the base when they were ambushed by terrorists.

The man suffered a splinter wound in the head and bleeded out. The militants did not allow a Russian helicopter to land in the area to pick up the wounded, and there was no time to save the serviceman.

On September 20, the Russian Defence Ministry said that three Russian soldiers were injured when repulsing an attack of Jabhat an Nusra terrorist group in the Syrian province of Idlib. The battle took place in the zone of de-escalation when the blockade of the troops surrounded by terrorists was being lifted.

In early September, the Russian Defence Ministry confirmed the death of two Russian contract servicemen who were killed as a result of mortar attack that ISIL terrorists conducted. The two  military men were escorting an automobile column of the Russian Centre for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties.

Pravda.Ru


Russia to set permanent naval base in Syrian Tartus
 

Popular photos

Photo galleries

Most popular

Girl found alive under school rubble in Mexico. Death toll climbs on
Girl found alive under school rubble in Mexico. Death toll climbs on
Rescuers could not retrieve the girl yet, but they managed to give her water and food
Soviet Su-27 fighter aircraft crashes mysteriously near Area 51 in Nevada
Soviet Su-27 fighter aircraft crashes mysteriously near Area 51 in Nevada
The incident occurred on September 5, but no details were reported. According to the official press release from USAF Nellis base in Nevada, pilot Eric Schultz was killed
China suddenly builds sixth-generation fighter jet with Russia's help China suddenly builds sixth-generation fighter jet with Russia's help

Video

Society

Swedish woman grows buttocks 70 inches around
Swedish woman grows buttocks 70 inches around
Hurricane Harvey washes ashore deepwater monster in Texas
Hurricane Harvey washes ashore deepwater monster in Texas
Maria Sharapova shares secrets of her private life
Maria Sharapova shares secrets of her private life
How to make your way out of a coffin if you were buried alive
How to make your way out of a coffin if you were buried alive
Mikhail Kalashnikov: Genius, who created death
Mikhail Kalashnikov: Genius, who created death
Opera legend of Bolshoi Theatre Zurab Sotkilava dies in Moscow
Opera legend of Bolshoi Theatre Zurab Sotkilava dies in Moscow

Popular photos

World

China suddenly builds sixth-generation fighter jet with Russia s help
China suddenly builds sixth-generation fighter jet with Russia's help
Russia is back to the Middle East, seriously and forever
Russia is back to the Middle East, seriously and forever
Morgan Freeman s diarrhea of the mouth: US actor calls to start war with Russia
Morgan Freeman's diarrhea of the mouth: US actor calls to start war with Russia
Democracy in America Is Pure Fantasy: Stephen Lendman
Democracy in America Is Pure Fantasy: Stephen Lendman
Maduro, Unequivocal Right to Call for a Constitutional Assembly
Maduro, Unequivocal Right to Call for a Constitutional Assembly
Another Russian military man killed in Syria
Another Russian military man killed in Syria

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service