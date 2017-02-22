Pravda.ru

News » Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria

Al-Nusra makes US stop funding Free Syrian Army

22.02.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Al-Nusra makes US stop funding Free Syrian Army. Syria
Source: Pravda.Ru photo archive

The CIA has suspended support of the so-called Free Syrian Army. The case is about a program, in which Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Qatar were engaged. They provided the Syrian opposition with money, weapons as well as training.

Anton Mardasov, a military expert at the Institute of Innovative Development, head of the Department of the Middle Eastern conflicts, commented Pravda.Ru on the situation.

The case is that some fractions they supported within the Free Syrian Army created new coalitions. The 13th division for example was considered to be pro-American, got anti-tank guided missiles, created a new structure and got two more groups which are known as the New Army of Idlib now. Namely it has been put down in the list of the Russian Defence Ministry as a moderate opposition.

Saudi Arabia has also decreased its funding.

Second is political differences. The Pentagon has been focusing on funding of alliance of the Syrian democratic forces, which are mostly called as Kurdish. But that is not that way. There are quite a lot of units of the former Free Syrian Army there, the Arab units. And the CIA works with such fractions. But lately they have not rendered any support.

It is connected with perturbations in the US establishment as well. What is more, Jabhat al-Nusra takes up a fight against the FSA from time to time. It is especially evident when a single enemy - represented by the regime - has disappeared.

Serious weapons may be seized by al-Nusra. Thus, The Americans have even suspended delivery of anti-tank guided missiles to the FSA at the Jordan-Israel border. That is the South Front coalition has not obtained almost any anti-tank guided missiles for the last year as they signed the armistice agreement with Damascus.

I believe this information war is connected with pressure on some groups among the US elite - who will fund opposition. And it is also related to Iran. It is impossible to decrease Iran's influence without support of opposition.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru

 


CIA deprives Syrian opposition of money
 







PRAVDA.RU

Popular photos

Photo galleries


Most popular

Kiev threatens to deprive Moscow of veto power at UNSC
Kiev threatens to deprive Moscow of veto power at UNSC
The Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin has offered to deprive Russia of its veto power at the UN Security Council when taking decisions on the situation in the East of Ukraine.
UFO crashes into the Sun
UFO crashes into the Sun
A SOHO spacecraft (Solar Heliospheric Observatory) took unique photos showing a huge UFO crashing into the sun
Russia's MiG-31 fighter jet shoots down space satellites. Video Russia's MiG-31 fighter jet shoots down space satellites. Video

Video

Society

Kim Jong-un s late brother had been spotted on Moscow cemetery
Kim Jong-un's late brother had been spotted on Moscow cemetery
Hunters kill unusually big wolf in Rostov region
Hunters kill unusually big wolf in Rostov region
Russia s Permanent Ambassador to the UN Vitaly Churkin dies suddenly in New York
Russia's Permanent Ambassador to the UN Vitaly Churkin dies suddenly in New York
Vitaly Churkin s death: Condolences and investigation
Vitaly Churkin's death: Condolences and investigation
Lenin s Tomb closes for two months for mummy maintenance
Lenin's Tomb closes for two months for mummy maintenance
Champions League Round of Sixteen: Ouch, Arsenal!
Champions League Round of Sixteen: Ouch, Arsenal!

Popular photos

World

Ukraine’s Interior Minister promises to kill tens of thousands of Russians
Ukraine’s Interior Minister promises to kill tens of thousands of Russians
NATO military power? Don t make horses laugh
NATO military power? Don't make horses laugh
Russia secretly explodes nuclear bombs in the Arctic, British tabloid claims
Russia secretly explodes nuclear bombs in the Arctic, British tabloid claims
US to lose after Russia-China rapprochement
US to lose after Russia-China rapprochement
Trump wants to play leading role in destroying ISIL
Trump wants to play leading role in destroying ISIL
Military equipment awaits Poroshenko at his Administration
Military equipment awaits Poroshenko at his Administration

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service