Russia deploys fifth-generation Su-57 fighters in Syria

On February 21, first photos of Su-57 fighter aircraft in Syria were posted on the Internet. The photos of the Russian state-of-the-art fighter jet were made not far from Russia's air base in Hmeymim.





The photos come as a confirmation to the appearance of the fifth-generation multifunctional fighter formerly known as T-50 in Syria. The aircraft was developed by Sukhoi Design Bureau as part of the PAK FA project.

It is possible that the fighters were redeployed to Syria for a test operation.

The Su-57 went for its maiden flight on January, 29th, 2010. The small-scale production of the Su-57 commenced in 2013. Serial supplies of the latest fighter aircraft are to start in 2018-2019.

The photos show two aircraft with their gear extended, while Su-35 and Su-25 are manoeuvring nearby.

The Su-57 is armed with ten air-to-air missiles for long-range air combat and ten air-to-surface missiles to strike ground targets. For close combat operations, the Su-57 is armed with 30-mm air guns.

