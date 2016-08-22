US warns Russia about efforts to defend American military men in Syria

AP photo

American officials warned Moscow and Damascus that they would take necessary measures to defend US military men in Syria, new commander of US forces in Iraq and Syria, General Stephen Townsend said.



We've informed the Russians where we're at ... (they) tell us they've informed the Syrians, and I'd just say that we will defend ourselves if we feel threatened," said Townsend.



In addition, the top US commander said that the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) would be destroyed already in 2017, although he admitted that such plans may seem too ambitious, CNN says.



A few days earlier, Pentagon spokesman Capt. Jeff Davis of the US Navy said that the US-led coalition aircraft allegedly forced Syrian fighters leave the area of Hasaka - a city in the northeast of Syria. The Pentagon does not exclude the possibility of military operations near US forces and allies in response to actions of the Syrian military.



Pravda.Ru



Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru