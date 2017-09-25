Pravda.ru

News » Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria

Russian general killed in Syria

25.09.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Russian general killed in Syria. 61327.jpeg

Lieutenant-General Valery Asapov was killed in Syria, when Islamic State militants (the terrorist organisation is banned in Russia) attacked Russian and Syrian troops. The information about the general's death was announced on September 24, RIA Novosti reports with reference to the Russian Defence Ministry. The military man suffered a mortal wound as a result of a mine explosion.

Lieutenant-General Asapov was staying at the command post of Syrian troops to help Syrian commanders in a military operation to liberate Deir ez-Zor.

Asapov was posthumously granted to a high state decoration. According to Russia's Defence Ministry, Russia lost ten people in Syria in 2017.

Pravda.Ru


Terrorists flee from Syria
 

Popular photos

Photo galleries

Most popular

Proposal for the debate on the role of the DPRK in the current hegemonic battle
Proposal for the debate on the role of the DPRK in the current hegemonic battle
The other side of the story: Continuing the series presenting the position of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea and countering the skewed and scant information presented in the mainstream...
Russia's S-400 air defence systems for NATO armies
Russia's S-400 air defence systems for NATO armies
Not that long ago, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan confirmed the signing of the contract with Russia for the acquisition of state-of-the-art S-400 Triumf air defence missile system. The...
Soccer round-up: Zenit sits on a cushion Soccer round-up: Zenit sits on a cushion

Video

Society

Soccer round-up: Zenit sits on a cushion
Soccer round-up: Zenit sits on a cushion
Maria Sharapova shares secrets of her private life
Maria Sharapova shares secrets of her private life
Giant baby born in Novosibirsk
Giant baby born in Novosibirsk
How to make your way out of a coffin if you were buried alive
How to make your way out of a coffin if you were buried alive
Drug trafficking as integral part of US foreign policy
Drug trafficking as integral part of US foreign policy
Man defending fathers rights sets himself on fire near New Zealand Parliament
Man defending fathers' rights sets himself on fire near New Zealand Parliament

Popular photos

World

Russia s S-400 air defence systems for NATO armies
Russia's S-400 air defence systems for NATO armies
Morgan Freeman s diarrhea of the mouth: US actor calls to start war with Russia
Morgan Freeman's diarrhea of the mouth: US actor calls to start war with Russia
Democracy in America Is Pure Fantasy: Stephen Lendman
Democracy in America Is Pure Fantasy: Stephen Lendman
Russia rejects Donald Trump s derisive attempts to reform UN
Russia rejects Donald Trump's derisive attempts to reform UN
DPR Korea: International policy aims to destroy relations
DPR Korea: International policy aims to destroy relations
Another Russian military man killed in Syria
Another Russian military man killed in Syria

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service