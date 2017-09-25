Russian general killed in Syria

Lieutenant-General Valery Asapov was killed in Syria, when Islamic State militants (the terrorist organisation is banned in Russia) attacked Russian and Syrian troops. The information about the general's death was announced on September 24, RIA Novosti reports with reference to the Russian Defence Ministry. The military man suffered a mortal wound as a result of a mine explosion.

Lieutenant-General Asapov was staying at the command post of Syrian troops to help Syrian commanders in a military operation to liberate Deir ez-Zor.

Asapov was posthumously granted to a high state decoration. According to Russia's Defence Ministry, Russia lost ten people in Syria in 2017.

