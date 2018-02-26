Russia names reasons behind deployment of Su-57 fighter jets in Syria

Russia deployed Su-57 fifth-generation fighter aircraft in Syria to test the new warplanes in combat conditions. Several Su-57 jets will test radar and radio electronic security systems during operations that the Russian Air Force conducts in Syria.
It was also said that state-of-the-art Sukhoi fighters were sent to Syria to demonstrate their capabilities to potential customers.
First videos of Su-57 in Syria appeared on the Internet on February 21-22.
According to editor-in-chief of Arsenal of the Fatherland magazine, Colonel Viktor Murakhovsky, the fifth-generation fighter has several advantages over previous models. The Su-57 is barely visible on radar screens and is armed with latest aviation weapons housed inside the fuselage.
