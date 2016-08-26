Pravda.ru

News » Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria

UN declares Turkey aggressor

26.08.2016 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
UN declares Turkey aggressor. 58716.jpeg
AP photo

Spokesman for UN Secretary General Stephane Dujarric de la Rivière called Turkey's actions in Syria an invasion and noted that Ankara did not coordinate its actions with the United Nations.

The authorities of Syria have recently filed a complaint at the UN about Turkey's illegal actions. According to Syrian officials, the actions of the Turkish army violated Sirya's sovereignty.

On August 24, the Turkish army with the support of the aviation of the international coalition started liberating the city of Jarabulus in northern Syria. According to Turkish news agency Anadolu, the operation in Jarabulus was launched to cleanse Turkish borders from terrorist groups and support Syria's territorial integrity.

Representatives for the Turkish authorities said that the purpose of the military operation in Syria was to reduce the flow of migrants and deliver humanitarian aid to the population.

Earlier, President of the Institute for the Middle East, Yevgeny Satanovsky, told Pravda.Ru that Turkey invaded Syria to destroy Kurds, rather than terrorisrts.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


Turkey suddenly invades Syria
 







PRAVDA.RU

Popular photos

Photo galleries


Most popular

What lies beneath the burkini
What lies beneath the burkini
The first underwater nuclear explosion was carried out at Bikini Atoll in 1946. In 2016, burkini, Islamic swimsuit, produced a social explosion on French beaches. The French Themis grossly violated...
China and India to oust Russia from Syria?
China and India to oust Russia from Syria?
Bashar al-Assad's Syria is not isolated anymore. Russia, China and India have supported the Syrian president in many ways, and it is clear that Syria is close to the end of the war, while the powers...
Russia tests stratospheric missile to destroy fleets Russia tests stratospheric missile to destroy fleets

Video

Society

What lies beneath the burkini
What lies beneath the burkini
Animals in our dreams: What are they trying to tell us?
Animals in our dreams: What are they trying to tell us?
RIO - Russophobic Incomplete Olympics: 48 medals despite the blanket ban
RIO - Russophobic Incomplete Olympics: 48 medals despite the blanket ban
RIO - Russophobic Incomplete Olympics: Russia s heroic tally
RIO - Russophobic Incomplete Olympics: Russia's heroic tally
Young Thai boxing champion hangs himself on pull-up bar
Young Thai boxing champion hangs himself on pull-up bar
A legal first against cultural terrorism
A legal first against cultural terrorism

Popular photos

World

China and India to oust Russia from Syria?
China and India to oust Russia from Syria?
Ukraine s ex-president predicts Russia s death
Ukraine's ex-president predicts Russia's death
Washington takes every effort to make Russia attack Ukraine
Washington takes every effort to make Russia attack Ukraine
Where do US nuclear weapons travel from Turkey?
Where do US nuclear weapons travel from Turkey?
US warns Russia about efforts to defend American military men in Syria
US warns Russia about efforts to defend American military men in Syria
France to become Russia s key European ally after presidential election
France to become Russia's key European ally after presidential election

Copyright © 1999-2016, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service