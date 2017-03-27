Pravda.ru

News » Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria

Secret agreements: US to set Kurds another Kosovo

27.03.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Secret agreements: US to make Kurds another Kosovo. Kurdistan
AP Photo

The Americans and Kurds have signed an agreement on creation of a national state at the expense of the territories of Syria and Iraq.

What would this mean? Will a Kosovo 2.0 appear in the Middle East? Is a Great Kurdistan planned to be established in the Syrian and Iraqi territories?

The US Command used to consider Kurds as the most capable force in the region. The Arabian media has reported that Washington was ready to recognize Kurds; autonomy in the north of Syria. According to Wefaqpress, there is data which confirms possible creation of a Great Kurdistan. While the US authorities along with the Syrian Kurds have allegedly agreed upon borders of the autonomy in the territory of Syria. It will be recognized in case Tabqa and Raqqa are taken.

Semyon Bagdasarov, expert on the Central Asian and Middle Eastern problems at the Centre of Analytical Studies, has commented Pravda.Ru on the issue.

The US is building a new Kosovo - Great Kurdistan. Last week paratroopers of the US and Syrian Democratic Forces were deployed to the north of the Tabqa town, 60km away from Raqqa. What for do the Kurds need this? Raqqa though is an Arabian city and it will hardly ever adopt its liberators.

There are not only Kurds there. There is the Democratic Union Party where Kurds are the main forces, they make up about 70%. The rest are Arabian, Syrian, Armenian and Turkmen units of Cherkess and Chechens. The Democratic Union Party creates a military council, like Manbij for example, where Arabian population is also the main one. They take Manbij, then a self-governing canton is created, which enters the federal district of North Syria.

They will do the same with Raqqa and Tabqa. Tabqa, by the way, is the largest entity on the Euphrates. What is next? They will dictate terms to Damascus - to give or not to give them energy or water.

How should Russia act?

Now we have our military contingent in Afrin. Afrin is the most isolated canton from the North Syrian federation; there is no direct connection there. I realize that there have been carried out negotiations on a self-governing entity - an autonomy. They will most probably remain under control of Damascus. Their units will be turned into something independent. And then we should extend our capabilities of work with other units. For example, Kurdish units make up 50,000 out of 70,000 of the Syrian Democratic Union. So, military advisers should be called. They are For though. Weapons should be given. A game against Americans should be played, rather then give them the field.

Can the situation with the largest Syrian Tabqa Dam, which was partly destroyed during fighting at Raqqa, somehow spead up or deteriorate the situation?

Tabqa is the largest dam the Soviet Union has ever built. They will take it now. Tishrin will be also taken, which is the second largest dam. That is all. They possess all water in the Euphrates. And they will dictate terms to Damascus: do you want water? Get it. They work in a very smart way.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru

 


US to flood Syria, destroy dams of the Euphrates
 







PRAVDA.RU

Popular photos

Photo galleries


Most popular

Russian Air Force starts receiving PAK FA fifth-generation fighter jets
Russian Air Force starts receiving PAK FA fifth-generation fighter jets
Russian Air Force commander, Lieutenant-General Andrey Yudin said that the Russian airspace forces would receive six fifth-generation T-50 fighters
Belarusian KGB prevents massacre in Minsk
Belarusian KGB prevents massacre in Minsk
The Belarusian KGB has detained 26 people, who had been preparing mass riots. They belong to the White Legion and Young Front groups
US offers Lukashenko to suffer Gaddafi’s fate? US offers Lukashenko to suffer Gaddafi’s fate?

Video

Society

Russia s Eurovision contestant Samoilova barred from entering Ukraine
Russia's Eurovision contestant Samoilova barred from entering Ukraine
Everything you do comes back to you
Everything you do comes back to you
Young Muslim students threaten to behead their teacher in Australian school
Young Muslim students threaten to behead their teacher in Australian school
Most Russians opposed to monarchy
Most Russians opposed to monarchy
First photos of Putin s secret limousine unveiled
First photos of Putin's secret limousine unveiled
Eastern concepts of women s liberation superior to Western concepts
Eastern concepts of women's liberation superior to Western concepts

Popular photos

World

Belarusian KGB prevents massacre in Minsk
Belarusian KGB prevents massacre in Minsk
US offers Lukashenko to suffer Gaddafi’s fate?
US offers Lukashenko to suffer Gaddafi’s fate?
Ukraine threatens to batter Hungarian army
Ukraine threatens to batter Hungarian army
Bombing of Yugoslavia killed Russia s relations with the West
Bombing of Yugoslavia killed Russia's relations with the West
Secret agreements: US to set Kurds another Kosovo
Secret agreements: US to set Kurds another Kosovo
Scandalous Duterte: a friend of Russia or temporary companion?
Scandalous Duterte: a friend of Russia or temporary companion?

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service