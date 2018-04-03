World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Russia to ship S-400 missile systems to Turkey earlier than planned, Putin says

World » Asia » Turkey. The latest and breaking news from Turkey

Russia has decided to accelerate the supplies of S-400 surface-to-air missile systems to Turkey, President Vladimir Putin said after negotiations with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara.

Russia to ship S-400 missile systems to Turkey earlier than planned, Putin says. 62268.jpeg

Russia has confirmed the decision to speed up the supplies of Russian S-400 surface-to-air missile systems to Turkey, President Vladimir Putin announced at the press conference following the Russian-Turkish talks in the Turkish capital.

"Of course, we discussed the cooperation between Russia and Turkey in the defence industry. In particular, we talked about the implementation of the contract for the delivery of S-400 Triumf anti-aircraft missile systems to Turkey. We decided to accelerate the supplies of these highly effective Russian defence complexes," Putin said.

On Tuesday, April 3, Putin held talks in Ankara with his Turkish counterpart Recep Erdogan. The two presidents attended the ceremony to launch the construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant.

President Putin said during the visit that the implementation of the contract for the delivery of the S-400 was a priority in the military-technical cooperation between Russia and Turkey.

Pravda.Ru


S-400 Triumf or SA-21 Growler - anti-aircraft weapon system
Topics Russia turkey S-400 Triumf Recep Erdogan vladimir putin missile defense system Russian-Turkish relations
Comments
Topical Analytics
Americas
Trump protectionism shows USA falls into crisis deeper and deeper
Asia
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan: A possible (short) political profile
Asia
Russia ready to take USA's place as China's primary agricultural supplier
Readers' top
In Deir Ezzor the cross is raised
Russian Ambassador to UK claims Sergei Skripal was poisoned by British special services
Russia ready to take USA's place as China's primary agricultural supplier
Russian Foreign Minister: The Brits have taken the game too far
US-Russian diplomatic war: What's going to happen next?
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Columnists
In Deir Ezzor the cross is raised

The Syrian war was immediately a carnage of ethnic groups and peoples. Most of the so-called "rebels" have always been made up of foreign jihadist militiamen

In Deir Ezzor the cross is raised
Russian Ambassador to UK claims Sergei Skripal was poisoned by British special services
Europe
Russian Ambassador to UK claims Sergei Skripal was poisoned by British special services
Asia
Russia ready to take USA's place as China's primary agricultural supplier
Politics
Russian Foreign Minister: The Brits have taken the game too far
Europe
Russian Ambassador to UK claims Sergei Skripal was poisoned by British special services

There are serious reasons to believe that the "Skripal case" was a "provocation" of British special services, Russian Ambassador to Great Britain Alexander Yakovenko said

Russian Ambassador to UK claims Sergei Skripal was poisoned by British special services
In Deir Ezzor the cross is raised
Columnists
In Deir Ezzor the cross is raised
Politics
Russian Foreign Minister: The Brits have taken the game too far
Columnists
DPR Korea: The latest news in an interview
Europe
Russian Ambassador to UK claims Sergei Skripal was poisoned by British special services

There are serious reasons to believe that the "Skripal case" was a "provocation" of British special services, Russian Ambassador to Great Britain Alexander Yakovenko said

Russian Ambassador to UK claims Sergei Skripal was poisoned by British special services
Turkey's Erdogan calls Israel's Netanyahu 'terrorist'
Conflicts
Turkey's Erdogan calls Israel's Netanyahu 'terrorist'
Politics
Russian Foreign Minister: The Brits have taken the game too far
Politics
Russian official claims NATO has crossed the red line
Said Gafurov Trump protectionism shows USA falls into crisis deeper and deeper Said Gafurov Costantino Ceoldo Recep Tayyip Erdoğan: A possible (short) political profile Costantino Ceoldo Lyuba Lulko Russia ready to take USA's place as China's primary agricultural supplier Lyuba Lulko
Comments
Castro sued over alleged torture
Castro sued over alleged torture
Trump protectionism shows USA falls into crisis deeper and deeper
Six reasons why Putin's victory has frightened the West
Russian Ambassador to UK claims Sergei Skripal was poisoned by British special services
Castro sued over alleged torture
Russian Foreign Minister: The Brits have taken the game too far
Russian Foreign Minister: The Brits have taken the game too far
Russian Foreign Minister: The Brits have taken the game too far
Russian Ambassador to UK claims Sergei Skripal was poisoned by British special services
Governor resigns after shopping mall fire, but keeps all privileges
Russian official claims NATO has crossed the red line
Russian Foreign Minister: The Brits have taken the game too far
Russian Foreign Minister: The Brits have taken the game too far
Does the West really believe it can break and destroy Russia?
Russian Foreign Minister: The Brits have taken the game too far
Kemerovo fire disaster unveils colossal corruption at Russia's EMERCOM
Does the West really believe it can break and destroy Russia?
Russian origin of Peruvian elongated skulls?
Russian official claims NATO has crossed the red line
Artist who burnt Catholic church model in Russia puzzled by public reaction
About Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks Advertising Forum
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Close Already subscribed