Russia to ship S-400 missile systems to Turkey earlier than planned, Putin says

Russia has decided to accelerate the supplies of S-400 surface-to-air missile systems to Turkey, President Vladimir Putin said after negotiations with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara.

Russia has confirmed the decision to speed up the supplies of Russian S-400 surface-to-air missile systems to Turkey, President Vladimir Putin announced at the press conference following the Russian-Turkish talks in the Turkish capital.

"Of course, we discussed the cooperation between Russia and Turkey in the defence industry. In particular, we talked about the implementation of the contract for the delivery of S-400 Triumf anti-aircraft missile systems to Turkey. We decided to accelerate the supplies of these highly effective Russian defence complexes," Putin said.

On Tuesday, April 3, Putin held talks in Ankara with his Turkish counterpart Recep Erdogan. The two presidents attended the ceremony to launch the construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant.

President Putin said during the visit that the implementation of the contract for the delivery of the S-400 was a priority in the military-technical cooperation between Russia and Turkey.

