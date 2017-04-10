Turkey builds ‘a wall’ on border with Syria?

AP Photo

Dmitriy Feoktistov, Deputy Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry Department of New Challenges, has claimed that Ankara undertook serious measures on reinforcement of its border with Syria.

In particular, the case is about part of frontier through which cargoes and goods were transferred. The Diplomat also noted that Turkey had undertaken such measures not to let oversea fighters and terrorists cross the border.

As Pravda.Ru reported before, Turkey spoke out criticizing Russia's acts in Syria. The 'main US ally', as they used to call Turkey in the State Department, believes that Moscow's acts are not enough.

According Mevlut Cavusoglu, Russia should stop insisting on Assad's remaining in power and stop supporting him at all.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru