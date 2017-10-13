Pravda.ru

News » Turkey. The latest and breaking news from Turkey

Turkey refuses to accept all ships arriving from Russia's Crimea

13.10.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Turkey refuses to accept all ships arriving from Russia's Crimea. 61458.jpeg
Source: Mil.ru

Turkey will not accept any ships arriving from the ports of the Crimea, a representative of the Chamber of Shipping of Turkey told TASS.

"The ships that will be arriving in Turkey from the Crimea will not be given permission to enter our ports. The new prohibition concerns the ships under any flag," the Turkish official told the news agency. "The decision was made by the Ministry of Transport, Shipping and Communications of Turkey," he added.

The Russian Federation reunited with the Crimea in March 2014. The referendum conducted by the authorities of the Crimea and the city of Sevastopol ended with 96.7% and 95.6% of its participants voting in favor of the reunification with Russia. President Vladimir Putin signed the decree about the accession of the Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol to Russia on March 18, 2014. On March 21, the Federal Assembly ratified the document.

Pravda.Ru 

 

Popular photos

Photo galleries

Most popular

Russian woman killed when hanging out naked of moving car in Dominican Republic
Russian woman killed when hanging out naked of moving car in Dominican Republic
A young Russian woman was killed in the Dominican Republic as she was hanging out naked of the window of a moving car during a journey to Punta Cana
Russian woman killed in horrific accident in Dominican Republic to be burnt
Russian woman killed in horrific accident in Dominican Republic to be burnt
The body of Natalia Borodina, the woman, who came to the Dominican Republic from the Chelyabinsk region of Russia and was killed in a horrific accident when she hit a road sign while hanging out from...
Turkey suddenly backpedals on its alliance with Russia Turkey suddenly backpedals on its alliance with Russia

Video

Society

Russian woman killed in horrific accident in Dominican Republic to be burnt
Russian woman killed in horrific accident in Dominican Republic to be burnt
Why in 2019 a new crisis in Europe will blow up
Why in 2019 a new crisis in Europe will blow up
Che Guevara s farewell letter to Fidel
Che Guevara's farewell letter to Fidel
Plastic surgery causes too much trouble for Chinese women at airports
Plastic surgery causes too much trouble for Chinese women at airports
World s most dangerous cities named
World's most dangerous cities named
Allan Chumak, USSR s first magician, psychic and television healer, dies in Moscow
Allan Chumak, USSR's first magician, psychic and television healer, dies in Moscow

Popular photos

World

Turkey suddenly backpedals on its alliance with Russia
Turkey suddenly backpedals on its alliance with Russia
Boeing and Lockheed Martin work on giant unmanned Orca submarine
Boeing and Lockheed Martin work on giant unmanned Orca submarine
Turkish President Erdogan falls asleep during press conference with Ukraine s Poroshenko
Turkish President Erdogan falls asleep during press conference with Ukraine's Poroshenko
Russia has made just a few humble steps in the Gulf that belongs to someone else
Russia has made just a few humble steps in the Gulf that belongs to someone else
Erdogan s lack of sleep becomes a very serious problem to many
Erdogan's lack of sleep becomes a very serious problem to many
Turkey refuses to accept all ships arriving from Russia s Crimea
Turkey refuses to accept all ships arriving from Russia's Crimea

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service