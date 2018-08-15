Turkey and USA take their relationship to breaking point

The actions that the United States has recently taken against Turkey have resulted in the nearly total termination of relations between the two countries. Ankara is deeply disappointed with the situation in the US-Turkish relationship, official spokesman for the Turkish president, Ibrahim Kalin said.

"Just because of one pastor, the US has taken the relationship with a country like Turkey to a breaking point. They know very well our attitude to the PKK (the Labor Party of Kurdistan, banned in Turkey - ed.) and promise to do something, but in reality they act in a manner that does not seem satisfying to us. [...] Our disappointment is profound, "the politician said during a meeting with journalists in Ankara.

The Turkish authorities arrested US pastor Andrew Brunson in 2016. In response, the United States introduced a new package of sanctions on Turkey.

"We are negotiating with our American colleagues, both the president, our ambassador and myself, but they are trying to make us believe that it is Turkey that does not have a constructive approach - that's all propaganda. We are ready to resolve all these issues through negotiations," Ibrahim Kalin said.

On Friday, Trump raised tariffs on aluminum and steel from Turkey twice to 20% and 50% respectively. The move caused the Turkish national currency to collapse by nearly 40 percent. In response, Turkey raised tariffs on US goods, such as rice, spirits, coal, beauty and makeup products, certain types of paper and motor cars.