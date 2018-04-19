World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Turkey withdraws its gold from USA

World » Asia » Turkey. The latest and breaking news from Turkey

The administration of the Central Bank of Turkey has withdrawn the national gold reserve from the US Federal Reserve System.

Turkey withdraws its gold from USA. 62369.jpeg

According to Trend news agency, the Central Bank of Turkey had 220 tons of gold at the US Federal Reserve.

At the same time, two other Turkish banks - Ziraat and Vakifbank - also started withdrawing their  gold reserves from the United States. Their "gold assets" are evaluated at 95 tons.

As of March 2018, the gold reserves of the Central Bank of Turkey amounted to $25.3 billion.

Analysts believe that Turkey has made such a move against the background of worsening relations between Ankara and Washington.

Earlier, Want China Times wrote with reference to Duowei News that China's enormous gold reserves give the People's Republic of China an opportunity to cause the US national currency to collapse. The publications also noted that Russia had doubled her gold and currency reserves since 2005.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru

Topics gold turkey Russian gold gold reserves US Federal Reserve
Comments
Topical Analytics
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Unexploded Western missiles in Russia's hands: Russian air defenses to get even better
Columnists
The Geo-political board game: Predicting the next move
Columnists
Geopolitics of water
Readers' top
USA's 'stupid missiles' ensure major victories for Russia on many fronts
Iran strongly determined to fight for Golan Heights
Will Americans sacrifice one of their warships to start a major war?
Russia refuses to transport NATO's military hardware
US wants to urgently invest $65 million in Donbass
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
USA's 'stupid missiles' ensure major victories for Russia on many fronts

It was either inability to analyze or pure cowardice, but the cruise missile attack on Syria had a purely political outcome that would not affect the outcome of the Syrian conflict. The US is obviously revisiting the Iraq crisis from 2003

USA's 'stupid missiles' ensure major victories for Russia on many fronts
Iran strongly determined to fight for Golan Heights
Asia
Iran strongly determined to fight for Golan Heights
Columnists
Will Americans sacrifice one of their warships to start a major war?
Companies
Russia refuses to transport NATO's military hardware
Politics
Russia accuses British special services of staging Douma chemical attack

Russia had already conducted its investigation into the use of chemical weapons in Douma and did not find either a single sign of the chemical attack or witnesses

Russia accuses British special services of staging Douma chemical attack
US wants to urgently invest $65 million in Donbass
Americas
US wants to urgently invest $65 million in Donbass
Columnists
Will Americans sacrifice one of their warships to start a major war?
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
USA's 'stupid missiles' ensure major victories for Russia on many fronts
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
USA's 'stupid missiles' ensure major victories for Russia on many fronts

It was either inability to analyze or pure cowardice, but the cruise missile attack on Syria had a purely political outcome that would not affect the outcome of the Syrian conflict. The US is obviously revisiting the Iraq crisis from 2003

USA's 'stupid missiles' ensure major victories for Russia on many fronts
Russia refuses to transport NATO's military hardware
Companies
Russia refuses to transport NATO's military hardware
Asia
Iran strongly determined to fight for Golan Heights
Politics
Russia accuses British special services of staging Douma chemical attack
Dmitry Sudakov Unexploded Western missiles in Russia's hands: Russian air defenses to get even better Dmitry Sudakov Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey The Geo-political board game: Predicting the next move Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Costantino Ceoldo Geopolitics of water Costantino Ceoldo
Comments
Germany begs USA for release
Russia refuses to transport NATO's military hardware
Unexploded Western missiles in Russia's hands: Russian air defenses to get even better
Turkey withdraws its gold from USA
Unexploded Western missiles in Russia's hands: Russian air defenses to get even better
Germany begs USA for release
Russia in the process to return its army bases to Cuba and Vietnam
Syrian guerrillas start killing US servicemen
Putin must sue UK because of Skripal case lies
Iran strongly determined to fight for Golan Heights
Putin must sue UK because of Skripal case lies
Germany begs USA for release
Trump's two 'nice and smart missiles' delivered to Russian military
George W. Bush, who saw Putin's soul in 2001, says what US attitude to Russia should be like
Will Americans sacrifice one of their warships to start a major war?
Germany begs USA for release
USA's 'stupid missiles' ensure major victories for Russia on many fronts
Russia refuses to transport NATO's military hardware
Trump's two 'nice and smart missiles' delivered to Russian military
Washington officials claim Russia attacked American military men in Syria
Trump and Syria: "The worst case scenario is now our reality."
About Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks Advertising Forum
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Close Already subscribed