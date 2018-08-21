World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Russia starts executing S-400 missile systems deal with Turkey in 2019

World » Asia » Turkey. The latest and breaking news from Turkey

The head of Russia's defense export giant Rosoboronexport, Alexander Mikheev, said that the company would start implementing the contract for the supply of S-400 complexes to Turkey next year.


S-400 system on guard of Moscow

"It goes about S-400 systems for Turkey. The contract is being executed within agreed time frames. We will start executing the contract in 2019," Mikheyev said.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said that Ankara's decision to acquire Russian S-400 surface-to-air missile systems was based on the urgent need to protect its airspace.

Russia and Turkey signed the deal to supply S-400 surface-to-air missile systems to Ankara in late 2017. It is believed that the agreement is worth $2.5 billion. Originally, it was reported that Russia would supply the systems to Turkey as early as in 2020. In accordance with the contract, turkey is to receive four batteries of S-400 systems. The Turkish Armed Forces would also have full control over the systems. It is worthy of note that Turkey is the first NATO member to have purchased S-400 missile systems from Russia.

The United Statates threatened to impose sanctions on Turkey for acquiring S-400 from Russia.

The S-400 is designed to destroy aircraft, cruise and ballistic missiles at a distance of up to 400 kilometres and at an altitude of 30 kilometres.

Xi Jinping makes Putin China's official friend Xi Jinping makes Putin China's official friend
Topics S-400 Triumf russia and turkey anti-aircraft missile system
Comments
Topical Analytics
Economics
Russia gives up on helicopter carriers, Armata tanks and Su-57 jets
Europe
Putin sets Merkel against Trump. She doesn't mind
History, traditions
Boris Yeltsin tried to escape to US Embassy as USSR was falling apart
News All >
Readers' top
Boris Yeltsin tried to escape to US Embassy as USSR was falling apart
Putin sets Merkel against Trump. She doesn't mind
Russia refuses to build helicopter carriers, but considers aircraft carriers
Oil prices may fall as USA saves record oil reserves
Black Egyptian sarcophagus starts telling its secrets
Popular Commented Readers' choice
History, traditions
Boris Yeltsin tried to escape to US Embassy as USSR was falling apart

Gorbachev was not isolated from the world during the days of the State Emergency Committee. Gorbachev could be contacted via secret communication channels, and he was perfectly aware of what was going on

Boris Yeltsin tried to escape to US Embassy as USSR was falling apart
Putin sets Merkel against Trump. She doesn't mind
Europe
Putin sets Merkel against Trump. She doesn't mind
Economics
Russia refuses to build helicopter carriers, but considers aircraft carriers
Americas
Oil prices may fall as USA saves record oil reserves
History, traditions
Boris Yeltsin tried to escape to US Embassy as USSR was falling apart

Gorbachev was not isolated from the world during the days of the State Emergency Committee. Gorbachev could be contacted via secret communication channels, and he was perfectly aware of what was going on

Boris Yeltsin tried to escape to US Embassy as USSR was falling apart
Putin sets Merkel against Trump. She doesn't mind
Europe
Putin sets Merkel against Trump. She doesn't mind
Americas
Oil prices may fall as USA saves record oil reserves
Economics
Russia refuses to build helicopter carriers, but considers aircraft carriers
Mysteries
Black Egyptian sarcophagus starts telling its secrets

Scientists unveiled a few curious details about the skeletal remains from the black sarcophagus that was found in Alexandria, Egypt

Black Egyptian sarcophagus starts telling its secrets
Oil prices may fall as USA saves record oil reserves
Americas
Oil prices may fall as USA saves record oil reserves
Economics
Russia refuses to build helicopter carriers, but considers aircraft carriers
Terrorism
Terrorists attack police officers in Chechnya in a series of poorly prepared acts
Oleg Artyukov Russia gives up on helicopter carriers, Armata tanks and Su-57 jets Oleg Artyukov Lyuba Lulko Putin sets Merkel against Trump. She doesn't mind Lyuba Lulko Dmitry Sudakov Boris Yeltsin tried to escape to US Embassy as USSR was falling apart Dmitry Sudakov
Comments
One step closer to a resolution in Syria
Boris Yeltsin tried to escape to US Embassy as USSR was falling apart
Putin sets Merkel against Trump. She doesn't mind
Boris Yeltsin tried to escape to US Embassy as USSR was falling apart
Boris Yeltsin tried to escape to US Embassy as USSR was falling apart
Boris Yeltsin tried to escape to US Embassy as USSR was falling apart
Putin sets Merkel against Trump. She doesn't mind
Putin sets Merkel against Trump. She doesn't mind
Ukraine dreams of what it can do to Crimea after winning war with Russia
US-Russian confrontation: War is peace, freedom is slavery
Default more likely to hit American, rather than Russian economy
Russia refuses to build helicopter carriers, but considers aircraft carriers
Pilot shares his impressions after flying Su-57 fifth-generation fighter
Turkey desperately tries to rescue its national currency as it falls to all-time lows
Boris Yeltsin tried to escape to US Embassy as USSR was falling apart
Terrorists attack police officers in Chechnya in a series of poorly prepared acts
Russia Must Die - The Deep State has Spoken
Oil prices may fall as USA saves record oil reserves
Putin sets Merkel against Trump. She doesn't mind
US-Russian confrontation: War is peace, freedom is slavery
Boris Yeltsin tried to escape to US Embassy as USSR was falling apart
About Advertising Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.