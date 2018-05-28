World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Turkey swaps USA's F-35 for Russia's Su-57

World » Asia » Turkey. The latest and breaking news from Turkey

Ankara plans to buy Russian Su-57 fighters instead of American F-35 fighter aircraft, Yeni Safak said with reference to sources.


Russia's Sukhoi fifth-generation fighter aircraft in the sky su-57

Turkey does not plan to refuse from its June purchase. The acquisition of Russian fighter aircraft comes as a backup option that the country will resort to if Washington refuses to sell F-35 to Ankara. US officials announced such a probability after Turkey bought S-400 anti-aircraft from Russia.

Washington and NATO voiced their non-acceptance of the situation with Turkey's decision to purchase weapons from the Russian Federation. Assistant Secretary of State Wess Mitchell said that the acquisition of S-400 system would deprive the Turkish military of F-35 fighters. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu stated that Turkey would take adequate measures in response should the US make its threat real.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru

Topics F-35 su-57 turkey S-400 Triumf US fighter jets russian fighter jets
Comments
Topical Analytics
Columnists
What would you do if you were Kim Jong-un?
Columnists
How low will America go?
Columnists
Lisbon: The Expo that changed the city of the Spice Boys
Readers' top
Blame MH17 on Russia: International investigation turns into demonic circus
How low will America go?
World leaders unite with Russia at St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
What would you do if you were Kim Jong-un?
German expert explains why European Union and Russia develop ties speedily
News All >
Turkey swaps USA's F-35 for Russia's Su-57
Robbie Williams sings for wealthy Russians at St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
German expert explains why European Union and Russia develop ties speedily
Skripals fall under heavy British pressure
Putin’s spokesman: Total blockade of Russia impossible
UK cracks down on 'dirty Russian money'
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Europe
Blame MH17 on Russia: International investigation turns into demonic circus

The co-author of this disaster is the Dutch government, which did not find either strength or desire to save the lives of its citizens who were flying on that plane. The Dutch authorities did not demand Ukraine to comply with international aviation regulations

Blame MH17 on Russia: International investigation turns into demonic circus
How low will America go?
Columnists
How low will America go?
Economics
World leaders unite with Russia at St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
Columnists
What would you do if you were Kim Jong-un?
Europe
Blame MH17 on Russia: International investigation turns into demonic circus

The co-author of this disaster is the Dutch government, which did not find either strength or desire to save the lives of its citizens who were flying on that plane. The Dutch authorities did not demand Ukraine to comply with international aviation regulations

Blame MH17 on Russia: International investigation turns into demonic circus
What would you do if you were Kim Jong-un?
Columnists
What would you do if you were Kim Jong-un?
Columnists
How low will America go?
Economics
World leaders unite with Russia at St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
Economics
World leaders unite with Russia at St. Petersburg International Economic Forum

On the second day of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, a plenary meeting was held, in which Russian President Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan and IMF head Christine Lagarde took part

World leaders unite with Russia at St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
Blame MH17 on Russia: International investigation turns into demonic circus
Europe
Blame MH17 on Russia: International investigation turns into demonic circus
Disasters, catastrophes
The Netherlands and Australia officially accuse Russia of downing MH17 over Donbass
Europe
German expert explains why European Union and Russia develop ties speedily
Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey What would you do if you were Kim Jong-un? Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Contributor submission How low will America go? Contributor submission Dmitry Sudakov World leaders unite with Russia at St. Petersburg International Economic Forum Dmitry Sudakov
Comments
What would you do if you were Kim Jong-un?
What would you do if you were Kim Jong-un?
What would you do if you were Kim Jong-un?
What would you do if you were Kim Jong-un?
What would you do if you were Kim Jong-un?
What would you do if you were Kim Jong-un?
What would you do if you were Kim Jong-un?
What would you do if you were Kim Jong-un?
Russian air defences ready to shoot down NATO drones and reconnaissance aircraft over Crimea
What would you do if you were Kim Jong-un?
What would you do if you were Kim Jong-un?
What would you do if you were Kim Jong-un?
World leaders unite with Russia at St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
What would you do if you were Kim Jong-un?
What would you do if you were Kim Jong-un?
What would you do if you were Kim Jong-un?
What would you do if you were Kim Jong-un?
What would you do if you were Kim Jong-un?
What would you do if you were Kim Jong-un?
What would you do if you were Kim Jong-un?
What would you do if you were Kim Jong-un?
About Advertising Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Close Already subscribed