Pravda.ru

News » Turkey. The latest and breaking news from Turkey

Russia and Turkey create conditions to end civil war in Syria

29.09.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Russia and Turkey create conditions to end civil war in Syria. 61371.jpeg
AP photo

Russian President Vladimir Putin, following the meeting with his Turkish counterpart Recep Erdogan in Ankara, said that conditions to end the war in Syria were ready. The Russian president said that Russia and Turkey succeeded in achieving an agreement on the settlement of the Syrian conflict.

Putin had a tete-a-tete conversation with Erdogan for over 90 minutes before continuing the talks in an expanded format. "Despite difficulties, I believe that we managed to achieve a positive result, and I consider these agreements to be our joint and highly important success and the success of our friend, Mr. Erdogan," Putin said.

"In Syria, necessary conditions were created to end the fratricidal war. The final destruction of terrorists and the return of the Syrians to peaceful life, to their homes - this is a fundamental thing, which is important not only for the Syrian people, not only for the region, but for the whole world," President Putin said.

The Russian president also said that Russia and Turkey agreed on de-escalation zones in Syria. "I believe that today's meeting was very useful and very productive," the Russian leader said.

Erdogan, in turn, said that he discussed the situation in Iraqi Kurdistan with the Russian leader, in which Turkey and Russia reaffirmed their commitment to the territorial integrity of Iraq and Syria.

On the eve of the meeting of the two presidents, it was reported that Turkish President Erdogan had two highly important questions to discuss with his Russian counterpart: about the participation of Turkey in control over the de-escalation zone in Syria's Idlib and about consequences of the referendum on independence in Iraqi Kurdistan.

Erdogan said at the UN that the Turkish army would enter the de-escalation zone in Syrian Idlib and ensure the truce, an agreement on which was previously reached at the talks in Astana. The prime objective of the Turkish army is to prepare for a military operation against the Kurds in the city of Afrin, where the groups of the Kurdistan Workers' Party control vast territories.

Pravda.Ru


Turkey to close border with Syria by Russia’s order
 

Popular photos

Photo galleries

Most popular

Theresa May: A demonstration of Russophobic, xenophobic idiocy
Theresa May: A demonstration of Russophobic, xenophobic idiocy
Theresa May spoke yesterday of "Russian agression" against the Baltic States and Poland and said that NATO must stand together to face the threat from the East. Apart from the sheer and utter idiocy...
Japanese scientists predict destruction of American continent
Japanese scientists predict destruction of American continent
Scientists at the Earthquake Research Institute at the University of Tokyo prepared a closed research for world's leading states. The so-called Ring of Fire - a chain of volcanoes that surrounds the...
The truth about the division of Korea The truth about the division of Korea

Video

Society

Russian priest says Hugh Hefner is burning in hell
Russian priest says Hugh Hefner is burning in hell
Animal trainer fights walrus at sea aquarium in Russia
Animal trainer fights walrus at sea aquarium in Russia
Our planet: Whose is it? Who owns the green Earth?
Our planet: Whose is it? Who owns the green Earth?
Dead whale causes commotion in Russia s Far East
Dead whale causes commotion in Russia's Far East
John Tefft, aka Mr. Pelmeni, says Spasibo and Do svidaniya
John Tefft, aka Mr. Pelmeni, says 'Spasibo' and 'Do svidaniya'
Peace on you, o Syria!
Peace on you, o Syria!

Popular photos

World

The truth about the division of Korea
The truth about the division of Korea
Russia s S-400 air defence systems for NATO armies
Russia's S-400 air defence systems for NATO armies
DPR Korea: International policy aims to destroy relations
DPR Korea: International policy aims to destroy relations
Fire Could Not Have Collapsed WTC: Scientists for 9/11 Truth
Fire Could Not Have Collapsed WTC: Scientists for 9/11 Truth
Alternative for Germany: Proud of Hitler and Third Reich
Alternative for Germany: Proud of Hitler and Third Reich
North Korea may trigger eruption of active volcano
North Korea may trigger eruption of active volcano

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service