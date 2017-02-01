Dutch activists ask Donald Trump to reinvestigation MH17 crash over Ukraine

AP photo

A group of Dutch activists sent a letter to US President Donald Trump calling him to conduct a new investigation into the crash of the Malaysian Boeing in 2014 over the Donbas.

According to Dutch News website, the authors of the letter claim that the official investigation conducted by the Dutch Safety Board and the joint investigation team "was not independent and convincing."

According to the Volkskrant newspaper, the activists sent the letter to Trump in November. It was signed by 26 people, including German and Dutch journalists, as well as Dutch MP Thierry Bode.

The publication notes that the authors of the letter do not believe in the findings of the investigation, according to which Flight MH17 was shot down by Buk missile. The activists wrote to Trump because he had previously doubted the version of the official investigation too.

MP Bode said that he signed the petition as a private citizen against the backdrop of many unanswered questions about the disaster.

The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) released a preliminary report on September 28. The document stated that the Buk missile system, from which the missile was launched, had been delivered from Russia and then returned back to the country. The report also says that the missile was launched from a field near the village of Pervomaiskoye, which, according to investigators, was controlled by militia forces.

At the same time, representatives of Russia's Almaz-Antey (the maker of Buk anti-aircraft missile systems) stated that they had conducted three experiments, in which it was proved that the missile had been launched from a different location - the area of ​​the village of Zaroshchenskoye, which was controlled by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru