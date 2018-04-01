World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Russian Ambassador to UK claims Sergei Skripal was poisoned by British special services

World » Europe

There are serious reasons to believe that the "Skripal case" was a "provocation" of British special services, Russian Ambassador to Great Britain Alexander Yakovenko said in his interview with NTV.

Russian Ambassador to UK claims Sergei Skripal was poisoned by British special services. 62254.jpeg
Source: REX/Shutterstock

"We have very serious suspicions that this provocation was carried out by British special services. They refuse to cooperate with us, nor do they give us any facts on the matter," he said.

Yakovenko noted that the UK is experiencing "a very difficult situation now" for two reasons. The first one is connected with the country's exit from the European Union (Brexit). "In Brussels, when the statement on the Skripals was made, the topic of Brexit was not raised at all, while there were very important agreements made at that time on further negotiations between the UK and the EU - that is, the topic went into the shadows," he stressed.

The second reason, the diplomat believes, is connected with the role of Great Britain in the West. "When the national security concept was approved and, later, [British Prime Minister] Theresa May confirmed this, the British took on the leading role in the so-called containment of Russia," he said. However, according to Yakovenko, in order to restrain Russia, "a powerful provocation is required to ensure that this position is supported by both the parliament and the people." He added that Russia "will not let the UK out of the legal field." "The British will have to answer for this, so we are now choosing which way we are going," he added.

Last week, Alexander Yakovenko said that the British authorities used the name "Novichok" to "artificially associate the incident with Russia." According to the Ambassador, British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson, referring to the nerve agent, used the name A-234 at a personal meeting. In turn, Theresa May used a different name in her speech at the parliament - "Novichok." This "bizarre Russian name" was "an obvious attempt to additionally and artificially connect the incident with Russia," the Russian Ambassador to the UK said.

Pravda.Ru


Russia and UK on verge of war because of Theresa May's circus show sergei skripal
Topics British russian spy Theresa May skripal poisoning
Topical Analytics
Columnists
In Deir Ezzor the cross is raised
Columnists
DPR Korea: The latest news in an interview
Europe
Does the West really believe it can break and destroy Russia?
Readers' top
Theresa May to shoot herself in the foot to hurt Russia
Russia warns against possible arrest of gold and currency reserves in USA
Does the West really believe it can break and destroy Russia?
Does Russia have a plan in case of war with Ukraine?
Kremlin explains why European diplomats can still stay in Moscow
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Europe
Theresa May to shoot herself in the foot to hurt Russia

Should the initiative be implemented, London will start losing its title of one of the world's financial capitals. It will take the British some time to realise it

Theresa May to shoot herself in the foot to hurt Russia
Russia warns against possible arrest of gold and currency reserves in USA
Economics
Russia warns against possible arrest of gold and currency reserves in USA
Europe
Does the West really believe it can break and destroy Russia?
Politics
Does Russia have a plan in case of war with Ukraine?
Europe
Does the West really believe it can break and destroy Russia?

The West currently discusses sanctions against "Putin's individual allies by imposing visa bans and, possibly, freezing their assets"

Does the West really believe it can break and destroy Russia?
Russia warns against possible arrest of gold and currency reserves in USA
Economics
Russia warns against possible arrest of gold and currency reserves in USA
Politics
Russia expels 60 US diplomats and takes other measures against the West
Europe
Theresa May to shoot herself in the foot to hurt Russia
Politics
Russia expels 60 US diplomats and takes other measures against the West

On March 29, US Ambassador to Russia John Huntsman was summoned to the Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation, where he was informed of Russia's responsive measures

Russia expels 60 US diplomats and takes other measures against the West
Russia warns against possible arrest of gold and currency reserves in USA
Economics
Russia warns against possible arrest of gold and currency reserves in USA
Politics
Russia expels 13 Ukrainian and many other diplomats
Europe
Theresa May to shoot herself in the foot to hurt Russia
Contributor submission In Deir Ezzor the cross is raised Contributor submission Dmitry Sudakov Does the West really believe it can break and destroy Russia? Dmitry Sudakov Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey An Easter lesson for the world Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
Comments
Will Russia be able to survive the psychic attack from the EU and NATO?
Russian Ambassador to UK claims Sergei Skripal was poisoned by British special services
Russian Ambassador to UK claims Sergei Skripal was poisoned by British special services
Russia expels 13 Ukrainian and many other diplomats
Russian Ambassador to UK claims Sergei Skripal was poisoned by British special services
In Deir Ezzor the cross is raised
Russia and USA start new arms race in space to down satellites
Does the West really believe it can break and destroy Russia?
Does the West really believe it can break and destroy Russia?
Moral defeat of the West on the day diplomacy died
Germany thinks Russian Army today is a paper tiger
Kremlin explains why European diplomats can still stay in Moscow
Does the West really believe it can break and destroy Russia?
In Deir Ezzor the cross is raised
In Deir Ezzor the cross is raised
Does Russia have a plan in case of war with Ukraine?
In Deir Ezzor the cross is raised
In Deir Ezzor the cross is raised
In Deir Ezzor the cross is raised
Russia expels 13 Ukrainian and many other diplomats
US-Russian brutal ice war to lead nuclear conflict?
About Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks Advertising Forum
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Close Already subscribed