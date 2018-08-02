World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Slovaks recognise Crimea part of Russia

World » Europe

A delegation of Slovak MPs, who visited the Crimean peninsula, recognised its affiliation with the Russian Federation. Slovak MPs and businessmen also said that Kiev tried to put pressure on them after they learned about the intention of Slovak citizens to visit the peninsula.

Slovaks recognise Crimea part of Russia. 62693.jpeg
Source: Fotodom.ru

The head of the Slovak delegation, Peter Marcek, said that he considered the Crimea to be part of Russia. Marcek said that he found the efforts of the Ukrainian government to prevent the Slovak delegation from visiting the peninsula regretful. According to Marcek, the Ukrainians are not to blame for having such a government. The politician added  that Slovakia stands for peace between the Russian Federation and Ukraine.

The Slovak delegation was not the first delegation of foreign officials to have visited the Crimea. Delegations from Belgium, Germany and Italy had visited the peninsula before as well.

It is worthy of note that the head of the Czech Republic, Milos Zeman, earlier said that the accession of the Crimea to the Russian Federation should be viewed as an accomplished fact. The official called to lift all sanctions from Russia.

Xi Jinping makes Putin China's official friend Xi Jinping makes Putin China's official friend
Topics crimea Slovakia crimean referendum
Comments
Topical Analytics
Columnists
UK: The Idiocy of the Anti-Semitism row in the Labour Party
Africa
Russian journalists in Central African Republic: Wrong place, wrong time?
Americas
Lenin can put Assange on electric chair
News All >
Readers' top
Moscow aware of NATO's plans to attack Russia
Lenin can put Assange on electric chair
Minuteman III test fails anomalously
Russia explains reasons to write off debts of many countries worldwide
UK: The Idiocy of the Anti-Semitism row in the Labour Party
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Politics
Russia's X-31 supersonic missile destroys target ship in Caspian Sea. Video

A video of the launch of the X-31 supersonic anti-ship missile from the Su-34 bomber appeared on the Internet

Russia's X-31 supersonic missile destroys target ship in Caspian Sea. Video
Moscow aware of NATO's plans to attack Russia
Politics
Moscow aware of NATO's plans to attack Russia
Economics
Russia obediently sells RD-180 rocket engines to USA if and when requested
Economics
Russia stops producing An-124 Ruslan jumbo jet
Columnists
Setting Mike Pompeo straight

Yet another US Secretary of State who does not know his backside from his elbow making snide and insolent remarks about Crimea. Here comes the answer...

Setting Mike Pompeo straight
Moscow aware of NATO's plans to attack Russia
Politics
Moscow aware of NATO's plans to attack Russia
Economics
Russia obediently sells RD-180 rocket engines to USA if and when requested
Americas
Lenin can put Assange on electric chair
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Russia's Hmeymim airbase under drone attack

Militants sent an unmanned aerial vehicle to Russia's Hmeymim airbase in Syria. The drone was destroyed

Russia's Hmeymim airbase under drone attack
Common heroes: Ouday Ramadan, the Old Syrian
Asia
Common heroes: Ouday Ramadan, the Old Syrian
Terrorism
Terrorist attack in Tajikistan: Car crushes four cyclists. Video
Other
Undisputed cruiserweight champion renounces 'Hero of Ukraine' title
Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey UK: The Idiocy of the Anti-Semitism row in the Labour Party Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Lyuba Lulko Russian journalists in Central African Republic: Wrong place, wrong time? Lyuba Lulko Vasily Amirjanov Lenin can put Assange on electric chair Vasily Amirjanov
Comments
Israel makes final warning to Iran
Lenin can put Assange on electric chair
Israel makes final warning to Iran
Moscow aware of NATO's plans to attack Russia
Moscow aware of NATO's plans to attack Russia
Moscow aware of NATO's plans to attack Russia
Undisputed cruiserweight champion renounces 'Hero of Ukraine' title
Lenin can put Assange on electric chair
UK: The Idiocy of the Anti-Semitism row in the Labour Party
Setting Mike Pompeo straight
Setting Mike Pompeo straight
Setting Mike Pompeo straight
UK: The Idiocy of the Anti-Semitism row in the Labour Party
UK: The Idiocy of the Anti-Semitism row in the Labour Party
UK: The Idiocy of the Anti-Semitism row in the Labour Party
UK: The Idiocy of the Anti-Semitism row in the Labour Party
UK: The Idiocy of the Anti-Semitism row in the Labour Party
Boston Fakery ~ An Expose of the Boston Marathon Bombings Hoax
Boston Fakery ~ An Expose of the Boston Marathon Bombings Hoax
Russia obediently sells RD-180 rocket engines to USA if and when requested
Russia obediently sells RD-180 rocket engines to USA if and when requested
About Advertising Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.