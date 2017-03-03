Pravda.ru

Russia makes Sweden return conscription

In Sweden all the parliamentary parties have supported a project on return of the military conscription. Local media has expressed two versions of such unanimous decision.

The first one is destabilization in the north of Europe as a result of 'aggressive acts of Russia'. The second one is unwillingness of the Swedish residents to serve in the professional army. The case is that the Defence Ministry has hardships now and can hardly maintain the number of servants in the voluntary army at the necessary level.

The first conscription will take place on 7 July 2017. It is planned to increase the number of servants up to 8,000 per year. The Swedish, who were born before 1999, will not be obliged to serve.

MP Peter Hultqvist claimed that this decision was connected with 'Russia's aggression in Ukraine', as well as stepped-up cases of espionage and 'other crises including those in the Middle East'.

As Pravda.Ru reported, Sweden canceled conscription 7 years ago. It was decided to replace such army with a professional one since 2010.

