Pravda.ru

News » Europe

French police prevent assassination of President Macron

03.07.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
French police prevent assassination of President Macron. 60756.jpeg
AP photo

The police of France prevented a plotted assassination of President Emmanuel Macron. The mastermind of the plot is believed to be 23-year-old man from Paris.

Supposedly, the man was planning to assassinate President Macron on July 14. The suspect intended to kill Macron during the national parade in honour of the Bastille Day on the Champs-Elysees. However, the police learned of his plans long in advance.

The young man started to actively look for weapons on the Internet and attracted the attention of special services. In 2016, the suspect was convicted for calls for terrorist attacks. He then called to  attack migrants, Jews and people of non-traditional sexual orientation.

The man was detained at home. He threatened the police with a knife. Two more knives were found in his car. The police characterized the young man as a mentally unbalanced individual.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru

 

Popular photos

Photo galleries

Most popular

Will Russian army base return to Cuba?
Will Russian army base return to Cuba?
The Trump administration is experiencing a crisis in relations with Cuba. Not that long ago, the 45th US President announced his intention to cancel Barack Obama's decision to normalize relations with...
Qatar and Turkey vs. Saudi Arabia: Why USA tries to revive South Stream
Qatar and Turkey vs. Saudi Arabia: Why USA tries to revive South Stream
A conflict of interests between monarchies of the Persian Gulf continues developing. Seven Arab countries led by Saudi Arabia delivered an ultimatum to Qatar. The aggravation of the dispute around...
Trump, Republicans Seek to Euthanize 80 Million Young and Old Americans Trump, Republicans Seek to Euthanize 80 Million Young and Old Americans

Video

Society

Confederations Cup in Russia: Lies go on, although to no avail
Confederations Cup in Russia: Lies go on, although to no avail
Confederations Cup: Germany meets Chile in final
Confederations Cup: Germany meets Chile in final
Salvador Dali s body to be exhumed in paternity suit
Salvador Dali's body to be exhumed in paternity suit
The NFL is racist
The NFL is racist
Confederations Cup: Chile books place in final
Confederations Cup: Chile books place in final
Confederations Cup Final: Germany 1 Chile 0
Confederations Cup Final: Germany 1 Chile 0

Popular photos

World

Will Russian army base return to Cuba?
Will Russian army base return to Cuba?
Qatar and Turkey vs. Saudi Arabia: Why USA tries to revive South Stream
Qatar and Turkey vs. Saudi Arabia: Why USA tries to revive South Stream
Pentagon releases report about efforts to change power in Russia
Pentagon releases report about efforts to change power in Russia
Iran tries to sit between two chairs to spite Israel
Iran tries to sit between two chairs to spite Israel
Petya virus attacks government, banks and transport of Ukraine
Petya virus attacks government, banks and transport of Ukraine
USA suggests banning Kaspersky antivirus program for being too Russian
USA suggests banning Kaspersky antivirus program for being too Russian

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service