World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

French historian explains why Putin despises the West

World » Europe

French historian Hélène Carrère d'Encausse said that the current policies of Russian President Vladimir Putin are based on the disparaging attitude that the West had towards Russia in the 1990s.

French historian explains why Putin despises the West. 62440.jpeg

Carrère d'Encausse stressed that the NATO bombing of Belgrade played a big role in Russia's attitude to foreign policies of the West.

In an interview with Basler Zeitung, a Swiss publication, it was the West that pushed Russia towards forming the outlook that the country has today, because the West was ignoring Russia's views on international issues.

According to her, when NATO countries decided to bomb Belgrade, they should have convened the UN Security Council, but decided not to do it. That was a turning point for Putin, the French historian concluded.

She also said that Putin perceives Russia as a great power and the Russian president has done everything to prevent its from collapsing further. "He is certainly not a good fellow, otherwise he wouldn't stay in power for so long, but he loves his country and does what he thinks is right in order to protect it preserve its unity," the historian summed up.

Western sanctions will not achieve their goal, Carrère d'Encausse said. The sanctions push Moscow to making reforms, and Russia may extricate from the crisis as a stronger economy, she added.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru

Topics Russia Yugoslavia vladimir putin russia vs. the west us-russian relations
Comments
Topical Analytics
Asia
China shows its military might on disputed Spratly Islands
Columnists
Just Words on Scraps of Paper
Columnists
The Inviolability of the President's Private Parts
Readers' top
Of Men and doormats
The West worried about Russia's efforts to reduce military spending
China shows its military might on disputed Spratly Islands
Russian senator says where military conflict between Russia and USA may spark
Russia's Su-30 fighter aircraft crashes into Mediterranean Sea in Syria
News All >
French historian explains why Putin despises the West
USA stops financing Syria's White Helmets
Russians stop traveling abroad for summer holidays
Europa League: Atlético against Marseille
Russia protests against efforts to force Russian language out from UN
Putin sacks five Interior Ministry generals
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Columnists
Of Men and doormats

The second missile attack against Syria, by an increasingly de-civilized West, took place on April 13, about a week after Damascus was falsely accused ...

Of Men and doormats
The West worried about Russia's efforts to reduce military spending
Politics
The West worried about Russia's efforts to reduce military spending
Asia
China shows its military might on disputed Spratly Islands
Politics
Russian senator says where military conflict between Russia and USA may spark
Politics
Russian senator says where military conflict between Russia and USA may spark

Representatives of Russia's Council of Federation believe that a direct military conflict between the United States and Russia may spark only in two places of the world

Russian senator says where military conflict between Russia and USA may spark
Of Men and doormats
Columnists
Of Men and doormats
Asia
China shows its military might on disputed Spratly Islands
Politics
The West worried about Russia's efforts to reduce military spending
Asia
China deploys missiles and anti-aircraft systems on disputed Spratly Islands

The Chinese military covertly deployed anti-ship cruise missiles and an aircraft missile complex on the disputed islands in the South-China Sea. The weapons were deployed on several locations of the Spratly Islands

China deploys missiles and anti-aircraft systems on disputed Spratly Islands
The West worried about Russia's efforts to reduce military spending
Politics
The West worried about Russia's efforts to reduce military spending
News from the Kremlin
Putin sacks five Interior Ministry generals
Asia
China shows its military might on disputed Spratly Islands
Lyuba Lulko China shows its military might on disputed Spratly Islands Lyuba Lulko Contributor submission Just Words on Scraps of Paper Contributor submission Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey The Inviolability of the President's Private Parts Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
Comments
USA stops financing Syria's White Helmets
USA stops financing Syria's White Helmets
SWIFT refuses to cut Russia off, even if Washington insists
The West worried about Russia's efforts to reduce military spending
Just Words on Scraps of Paper
China shows its military might on disputed Spratly Islands
China shows its military might on disputed Spratly Islands
Russian senator says where military conflict between Russia and USA may spark
The West worried about Russia's efforts to reduce military spending
The West worried about Russia's efforts to reduce military spending
The Swamp Monster
China shows its military might on disputed Spratly Islands
Russian Defense Ministry shows fragments of 'smart missiles' shot down in Syria
Russian senator says where military conflict between Russia and USA may spark
Putin sacks five Interior Ministry generals
Russian senator says where military conflict between Russia and USA may spark
Russia protests against efforts to force Russian language out from UN
The West worried about Russia's efforts to reduce military spending
China shows its military might on disputed Spratly Islands
Just Words on Scraps of Paper
China shows its military might on disputed Spratly Islands
About Advertising Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Close Already subscribed