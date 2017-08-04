Pravda.ru

EU extends sanctions against Russia because of Siemens turbines

04.08.2017

Pravda.Ru

 
EU extends sanctions against Russia because of Siemens turbines. 60985.jpeg

The European Union has expanded anti-Russian sanctions because of the scandal with the shipment of Siemens turbines to the Crimea, the EU Council reported.

The EU has sanctioned three Russian citizens and three companies involved in the shipment of Siemens gas turbines to the Crimea. The newly sanctioned individuals and companies will be subject to restrictive measures because their actions undermine the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine, EU officials said.

The list of newly sanctioned natural persons and legal entities includes Deputy Energy Minister Andrei Cherezov, the head of a department of the Energy Ministry Yevgeny Grabchak, General Director of Technopromexport Sergei Topor-Gilka and Interautomatica Company.

EU officials believe that Russia's Deputy Energy Minister Cherezov shares responsibility for the decision to deliver Siemens gas turbines to the Crimea.

"This decision contributes to the establishment of independent power supplies to the Crimea and Sevastopol, which supports their separation from Ukraine and undermines Ukraine's territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence," the report says.

