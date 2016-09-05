Pravda.ru

Merkel's state is dire: new chancellor is on the way

Angela Merkel
According to preliminary official data, the Christian Democratic Union of Angela Merkel turned out to be on the third place at the parliamentary elections to the Mecklenburg-Vorpommern federal state. The Social Democratic Party of Germany ranked first with 30.6% of the votes. While the Alternative for Germany with its 20.8% appeared on the second place.

Konstantin Voronov, Head of Sector for Regional Problems and Conflicts at the Department for European Political Research at the Institute of World Economy and International Relations, told Pravda.Ru that namely Angela Merkel's policy towards migrants caused such results at the elections.

'Public anger at the Chancellor's policy is rowing, Germany didn't manage to adopt such number of migrants. Local residents are irritated, grassroots xenophobia towards those arriving in the country is growing, religious disagreements occur. Thus, parties with another political trajectory gain support among the Germans. And significant changes should be expected at the elections of a Chancellor next year,' Konstantin Voronov believes.

According to the expert, unless economic situation improves in Germany in the nearest future and the migrant crisis is settled, the motto of Angela Merkel 'We can do this' will be transformed into 'We didn't manage'.

'Political forces of Germany criticize the current policy, even the Social Democratic Party behaves in another way and it aims at changes. A new chancellor may re-establish relations between Russia and Germany,' Konstantin Voronov concluded.

