World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

EU strikes Ukraine and Georgia out of expansion plan

World » Europe

The administration of the European Union intends to present a plan of expansion with the help of six Balkan countries.

EU strikes Ukraine and Georgia out of expansion plan. 61938.jpeg

Serbia, Montenegro, Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, as well as Kosovo and Macedonia will be invited to join the European Union, the Voice of America wrote.

It should be noted that Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova, which previously declared their wish to join the European Union, were not included in the plan.

The European Commissioner for Enlargement, Johannes Khan, is to present the strategy for the expansion of the European Union on February 6. According to forecasts, the EU will accept new members in 2025.

If this information is confirmed, the move will mark the largest expansion of the EU in 20 years.

The initiative will not touch upon Georgia, Ukraine and Moldova, but the plan include "fragments" of the NATO-bombed Yugoslavia. Spain has already expressed its disagreement about the participation of Kosovo, which, as the unofficial letter from the Spanish Foreign Ministry to Brussels said, "is not part of the expansion process and has its own special structure."

Most importantly, Brussels believes that Serbia will recognize Kosovo's independence by 2025.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


Serbia refuses to abandon Russia because of EU
Topics Kosovo Serbia Georgia Moldova ukraine European Union
Topical Analytics
Terrorism
Who shot down Russia's Su-25 in Syria?
Columnists
One step closer to a resolution in Syria
Terrorism
World honours bravery and courage of Russian pilot who killed himself in Syria
Readers' top
Snowfall of the century in Moscow: Tons of snow cause white hell in Russian capital
Russia strikes massive blow on Syrian terrorists after they shoot down Su-25 and kill pilot
Su-25 pilot's last battle in Syria caught on video
Putin's response to sanctions may stun USA
Modest proposal to the plutocracy: slavery, why not?
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Disasters, catastrophes
Snowfall of the century in Moscow: Tons of snow cause white hell in Russian capital

The heavy Moscow snowfall claimed one life: a 27-year-old young man was killed as a falling tree crashed onto electric power lines causing them to land on his car

Snowfall of the century in Moscow: Tons of snow cause white hell in Russian capital
Russia strikes massive blow on Syrian terrorists after they shoot down Su-25 and kill pilot
Conflicts
Russia strikes massive blow on Syrian terrorists after they shoot down Su-25 and kill pilot
Terrorism
Su-25 pilot's last battle in Syria caught on video
News from the Kremlin
Putin's response to sanctions may stun USA
Conflicts
Russia strikes massive blow on Syrian terrorists after they shoot down Su-25 and kill pilot

The Su-25 was shot down from a weapon that terrorists had received from the USA via third countries

Russia strikes massive blow on Syrian terrorists after they shoot down Su-25 and kill pilot
Putin's response to sanctions may stun USA
News from the Kremlin
Putin's response to sanctions may stun USA
Terrorism
Su-25 pilot's last battle in Syria caught on video
Economics
Putin writes off Kyrgyzstan's debt of $240 million
Conflicts
Russia strikes massive blow on Syrian terrorists after they shoot down Su-25 and kill pilot

The Su-25 was shot down from a weapon that terrorists had received from the USA via third countries

Russia strikes massive blow on Syrian terrorists after they shoot down Su-25 and kill pilot
Su-25 pilot's last battle in Syria caught on video
Terrorism
Su-25 pilot's last battle in Syria caught on video
Terrorism
World honours bravery and courage of Russian pilot who killed himself in Syria
Disasters, catastrophes
Snowfall of the century in Moscow: Tons of snow cause white hell in Russian capital
Dmitry Sudakov Who shot down Russia's Su-25 in Syria? Dmitry Sudakov Harun Yahya One step closer to a resolution in Syria Harun Yahya Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Theresa May: Political confidence and the double-edged sword Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
Comments
Who shot down Russia's Su-25 in Syria?
Who shot down Russia's Su-25 in Syria?
Who shot down Russia's Su-25 in Syria?
Who shot down Russia's Su-25 in Syria?
USA wants to bury Nord Stream 2 project in Europe, but not in Germany
Who shot down Russia's Su-25 in Syria?
The Netherlands classifies mystery of MH17 crash
The Netherlands classifies mystery of MH17 crash
Putin writes off Kyrgyzstan's debt of $240 million
Putin writes off Kyrgyzstan's debt of $240 million
One step closer to a resolution in Syria
Who shot down Russia's Su-25 in Syria?
USA readies for conventional wars with the use of nuclear mini warheads
US-led coalition killed more than 9,000 people in Syria since 2014
World honours bravery and courage of Russian pilot who killed himself in Syria
The Netherlands classifies mystery of MH17 crash
One step closer to a resolution in Syria
One step closer to a resolution in Syria
Russia strikes massive blow on Syrian terrorists after they shoot down Su-25 and kill pilot
Russia strikes massive blow on Syrian terrorists after they shoot down Su-25 and kill pilot
World honours bravery and courage of Russian pilot who killed himself in Syria
About Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks Advertising Forum
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Вход на сайт
Забыли пароль?
Close Already subscribed