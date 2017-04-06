Pravda.ru

News » Europe

Germany to welcome 300,000 Syrian families. Germans horrified

06.04.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Germany to welcome 300,000 Syrian families. Germans horrified. 60187.jpeg
AP photo

As many as 431,376 Syrians applied for asylum in Germany in 2015-2016. As many as 267,500 refugees have received adequate permits, ZeroHedge reports.

Alexander Gauland , deputy chairman of Alternative for Germany party called the numbers "absolutely insane" and said that German taxpayers could thus watch billions of euros falling into the social abyss. According to Gauland, Germany is simply unable to accept so many refugees.

Syrians comprise the largest group of people seeking asylum in Germany. In most cases, they receive additional protection rather than the refugee status, which means that they have the right to stay on the territory of Germany for one year, although the time limit can be extended.

More than 5,000 migrants died in 2016 as they were trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea to reach Europe. About 363,000 managed to reach European countries, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said.

Germany took most of the heat as the country has accepted nearly one million Muslim refugees, according to official data. This has raised social tensions in the country and triggered terrorist attacks and other acts of violence that occur on a regular basis.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


Refugees no threat to Russia, because they don't go there
 







PRAVDA.RU

Popular photos

Photo galleries


Most popular

CIA engaged in St. Petersburg terror act?
CIA engaged in St. Petersburg terror act?
A terror act has been carried out in the subway of St. Petersburg. At least 10 people have been reported dead. Christoph R. Hörstel, Government & Business Consultant, has commented Pravda.Ru on the...
Putin in the Arctic: Your turn, Mr. Trump
Putin in the Arctic: Your turn, Mr. Trump
The meeting in Arkhangelsk showed that Russia intends to control all security issues in its Arctic zone, which, by the way, may soon expand significantly - by 1.2 million square kilometers. Today...
Fearless man hugs and then rides brown bear Fearless man hugs and then rides brown bear

Video

Society

Fearless man hugs and then rides brown bear
Fearless man hugs and then rides brown bear
Spanish restaurant refuses to serve 100 Russian women
Spanish restaurant refuses to serve 100 Russian women
Eurovision likely to be moved to Berlin at the very last moment
Eurovision likely to be moved to Berlin at the very last moment
Ancient secret room found in Moscow center
Ancient secret room found in Moscow center
Russians own over 7 million units of weaponry
Russians own over 7 million units of weaponry
Israeli primaries suspended because of Britney Spears
Israeli primaries suspended because of Britney Spears

Popular photos

World

Hackers steal plan of US war against North Korea
Hackers steal plan of US war against North Korea
Alaska wants to go back to Russia?
Alaska wants to go back to Russia?
Why is Rex Tillerson coming to Moscow?
Why is Rex Tillerson coming to Moscow?
Why NATO plays a game of Russian threat
Why NATO plays a game of Russian threat
World reacts to St. Petersburg metro bombings
World reacts to St. Petersburg metro bombings
Russia sets Far Eastern aerospace forces on high alert
Russia sets Far Eastern aerospace forces on high alert

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service