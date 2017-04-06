Great Britain tries to improve relations with Russia, as it believes that Donald Trump's administration will go the length of it.

The Independent has reported with a reference to unnamed high-ranking diplomats that London has taken decision to change its stance on Russia in early March. The British authorities are ready to actively discuss a wide range of international issues with Russia, among which are Syria, Ukraine, Libya and fight against terrorism.

Authorities of a range of European countries used to be concerned about London's unwillingness to support more tight relations with Moscow. As a result, they reported about Great Britain's plans to activate contacts with Russia.

As a London-based diplomat from one of the Western countries said, 'The UK had to look at its relation again with Russia in the light of what is likely to be the Trump administration's attitude towards Russia in the future. We characterise the British position now as pragmatism taking over from dogmatism'.

However, according to him, London is ready to continue criticizing Moscow's stance on a range of problems, the Crimean one, for example.

As Pravda.Ru reported before, British exit from the EU has weakened its position in the world. If British authorities decide to establish tight economic relations with Russia, they will have to go the length of diplomatic concessions: refuse from support of Ukraine and turn a blind eye to Russia's acts in Syria.

Great Britain will have to follow policy of the new US President, as it used to do since the WWII.

