Pravda.ru

News » Europe

Trump makes London reconcile with Putin

06.04.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Trump makes London reconcile with Putin. Great Britain

Great Britain tries to improve relations with Russia, as it believes that Donald Trump's administration will go the length of it.

The Independent has reported with a reference to unnamed high-ranking diplomats that London has taken decision to change its stance on Russia in early March. The British authorities are ready to actively discuss a wide range of international issues with Russia, among which are Syria, Ukraine, Libya and fight against terrorism.

Authorities of a range of European countries used to be concerned about London's unwillingness to support more tight relations with Moscow. As a result, they reported about Great Britain's plans to activate contacts with Russia.

As a London-based diplomat from one of the Western countries said, 'The UK had to look at its relation again with Russia in the light of what is likely to be the Trump administration's attitude towards Russia in the future. We characterise the British position  now as pragmatism taking over from dogmatism'.

However, according to him, London is ready to continue criticizing Moscow's stance on a range of problems, the Crimean one, for example.

As Pravda.Ru reported before, British exit from the EU has weakened its position in the world. If British authorities decide to establish tight economic relations with Russia, they will have to go the length of diplomatic concessions: refuse from support of Ukraine and turn a blind eye to Russia's acts in Syria.

Great Britain will have to follow policy of the new US President, as it used to do since the WWII.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru

 


No attack submarines are left in Britain
 







PRAVDA.RU

Popular photos

Photo galleries


Most popular

CIA engaged in St. Petersburg terror act?
CIA engaged in St. Petersburg terror act?
A terror act has been carried out in the subway of St. Petersburg. At least 10 people have been reported dead. Christoph R. Hörstel, Government & Business Consultant, has commented Pravda.Ru on the...
Putin in the Arctic: Your turn, Mr. Trump
Putin in the Arctic: Your turn, Mr. Trump
The meeting in Arkhangelsk showed that Russia intends to control all security issues in its Arctic zone, which, by the way, may soon expand significantly - by 1.2 million square kilometers. Today...
Fearless man hugs and then rides brown bear Fearless man hugs and then rides brown bear

Video

Society

Fearless man hugs and then rides brown bear
Fearless man hugs and then rides brown bear
Spanish restaurant refuses to serve 100 Russian women
Spanish restaurant refuses to serve 100 Russian women
Eurovision likely to be moved to Berlin at the very last moment
Eurovision likely to be moved to Berlin at the very last moment
Ancient secret room found in Moscow center
Ancient secret room found in Moscow center
Russians own over 7 million units of weaponry
Russians own over 7 million units of weaponry
Israeli primaries suspended because of Britney Spears
Israeli primaries suspended because of Britney Spears

Popular photos

World

Hackers steal plan of US war against North Korea
Hackers steal plan of US war against North Korea
Alaska wants to go back to Russia?
Alaska wants to go back to Russia?
Why is Rex Tillerson coming to Moscow?
Why is Rex Tillerson coming to Moscow?
Why NATO plays a game of Russian threat
Why NATO plays a game of Russian threat
World reacts to St. Petersburg metro bombings
World reacts to St. Petersburg metro bombings
Russia sets Far Eastern aerospace forces on high alert
Russia sets Far Eastern aerospace forces on high alert

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service