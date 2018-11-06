World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

French President Macron derails Putin-Trump summit in Paris

World » Europe

Russian and US presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump will meet in Paris, but this is not going to be a full-fledged meeting, Putin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on November 6.

French President Macron derails Putin-Trump summit in Paris. 63155.jpeg

"Indeed, circumstances have changed a little. The multilateral format of events dedicated to the 100th anniversary of World War I does not make it possible to hold a full-fledged meeting for the two presidents," he said.

Therefore, it was decided that Putin and Trump will talk in Paris "on the go" and will agree on a full-fledged meeting in the future, Peskov added.

However, according to the Kommersant newspaper, the Putin-Trump summit in Paris failed because of French President Emmanuel Macron, who did not want the Russian-American summit to be held on the sidelines of commemorative events.

An unnamed source told the newspaper that the reason, for which the meeting between Putin and Trump did not take place, was simple. Emmanuel Macron asked Moscow and Washington not to hold full-format talks in Paris so that they do not overshadow the efforts that the French authorities have taken to organize a series of meetings and events dedicated to the World War I centenary.

On November 5, US President Donald Trump told reporters that he was not sure whether he would meet with Putin in Paris. At the same time, Trump did not rule out such a meeting during the G20 summit in Argentina, which will take place from November 30 to December 1. According to Trump, there will be many other meetings with Putin in the future.

It was believed that presidents Putin and Trump would discuss the issue of the INF Treaty during their meeting in Paris on November 11.

Foreigners come to Russia to escape from absurdity of the West Foreigners come to Russia to escape from absurdity of the West
Topics world war i Donald Trump dmitry peskov vladimir putin emmanuel macron putin-trump summit
Comments
Topical Analytics
Columnists
Brazil's Economic Crisis Due to Interest Rates, Not to Social Investment
Columnists
Brazil's Electoral Process Hangover: What Comes Next?
Politics
Russia’s sanctions against Ukraine send message to Washington
News All >
Readers' top
Brazil's Economic Crisis Due to Interest Rates, Not to Social Investment
French President Macron derails Putin-Trump summit in Paris
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Columnists
Brazil's Electoral Process Hangover: What Comes Next?

"Today at 9 p.m. I was stopped by the military and lynched because, they said, I look like a drug smuggler. They said now Bolsonaro is the commander. I regret for had voted for Bolsonaro," Douglas Barcellos on October 28, shortly after Bolsonaro had been declared the winner of Brazil's presidential election.

Brazil's Electoral Process Hangover: What Comes Next?
Brazil's Economic Crisis Due to Interest Rates, Not to Social Investment
Columnists
Brazil's Economic Crisis Due to Interest Rates, Not to Social Investment
Europe
French President Macron derails Putin-Trump summit in Paris
Columnists
Brazil's Electoral Process Hangover: What Comes Next?

"Today at 9 p.m. I was stopped by the military and lynched because, they said, I look like a drug smuggler. They said now Bolsonaro is the commander. I regret for had voted for Bolsonaro," Douglas Barcellos on October 28, shortly after Bolsonaro had been declared the winner of Brazil's presidential election.

Brazil's Electoral Process Hangover: What Comes Next?
Brazil's Economic Crisis Due to Interest Rates, Not to Social Investment
Columnists
Brazil's Economic Crisis Due to Interest Rates, Not to Social Investment
Europe
French President Macron derails Putin-Trump summit in Paris
Columnists
Brazil's Economic Crisis Due to Interest Rates, Not to Social Investment

"No data supports such a deceptive narrative. The oligarchy prefers to definitively bury the country than to acknowledge mistakes".

Brazil's Economic Crisis Due to Interest Rates, Not to Social Investment
Brazil's Electoral Process Hangover: What Comes Next?
Columnists
Brazil's Electoral Process Hangover: What Comes Next?
Europe
French President Macron derails Putin-Trump summit in Paris
Contributor submission Brazil's Economic Crisis Due to Interest Rates, Not to Social Investment Contributor submission Dmitry Sudakov Russia’s sanctions against Ukraine send message to Washington Dmitry Sudakov Lyuba Lulko Cuba ready to buy Russian arms. Next step - Russian army base on Cuba? Lyuba Lulko
Comments
World War II still continues today for the purpose of Anglo-Saxon global domination
Russia’s gold reserves exceed 2,000 tons for the first time
Russia’s sanctions against Ukraine send message to Washington
Russia’s sanctions against Ukraine send message to Washington
Russia’s sanctions against Ukraine send message to Washington
AIDS came to USSR as deadly disease of Western decay
Russia bans Hollywood film in which Putin is toppled in military coup
Putin does not need Washington to decide the fate of Syria
Putin does not need Washington to decide the fate of Syria
Time for Brazil to wake up
Three police officers rape their female colleague, who happens to be big boss daughter
Car tyre kills unsuspecting woman in Moscow
Russia bans Hollywood film in which Putin is toppled in military coup
Cuba ready to buy Russian arms. Next step - Russian army base on Cuba?
Cuba ready to buy Russian arms. Next step - Russian army base on Cuba?
Russian Navy admiral says Russia will torpedo US warships, if need be
Eroding Freedoms in America
Eroding Freedoms in America
Brazil's Economic Crisis Due to Interest Rates, Not to Social Investment
Russia’s gold reserves exceed 2,000 tons for the first time
Russia's electronic warfare system Samarkand can paralyse NATO army easily
About Advertising Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.