Russia can conquer Ukraine in a couple of days, Rasmussen says

Former NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen shared his opinion on the outcome of the possible war between Russia and Ukraine. According to Mr. Rasmussen, the Russian armed forces would be able to seize the territory of Ukraine in just a couple of days.



No one is going to stop the war in Ukraine

Rasmussen noted that Ukraine had enhanced the power of its armed forces during the recent years. Yet, NATO's former chief believes that this will not prevent the Russian Federation from defeating Ukraine. Anders Fogh Rasmussen said that it would take Russia a few days to do it.

The former chief of the North Atlantic Alliance also said that NATO member countries are prepared for attacks from Russia. NATO has been building up its military presence near Russian borders lately. NATO ex-secretary general added that, in his opinion, the best way to maintain peace is to contain a potential rival.

Rasmussen also said that under certain favorable circumstances, Russia has every chance to join NATO, provided, of course, Moscow shares such a desire.