Pravda.ru

News » Europe

Putin and Trump greet each other in Germany

07.07.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Putin and Trump greet each other in Germany. 60791.jpeg

Presidents of the United States and Russia met on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Germany. Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump greeted each other while waiting for an event to start.

Vladimir Putin arrived in Hamburg last night. According to him, Russia will urge partners to unite in the fight against terrorism.

"And this time, we will call on G20 partners to unite in countering terrorism, to jointly counteract political, social, economic and ideological prerequisites that contribute to the emergence of terrorism and its expansion," Putin stated, RIA Novosti reports.

President of the United States Donald Trump admitted earlier that he was looking forward to meeting Putin. The long-awaited negotiations between Putin and Trump are to be held today, July 7,  on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Hamburg. The meeting is set to begin at 16:45 in Moscow.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


Which business Putin and Trump contrive
 

Popular photos

Photo galleries

Most popular

Putin tests exclusive Cortege limousine for his inauguration in 2018
Putin tests exclusive Cortege limousine for his inauguration in 2018
Vladimir Putin has tested a limousine for the inauguration ceremony in 2018. The vehicle for top officials of the state was designed within the framework of the Russian project "Cortege."
Russia and China: The dragon and the bear build new world order for themselves
Russia and China: The dragon and the bear build new world order for themselves
The leaders of Russia and China are expected to sign a package of agreements totalling over $10 billion. In a recent opinion poll, as many as 41 percent of Russians said that China was Russia's prime...
Gorbachev names reason behind crisis in US-Russian relations Gorbachev names reason behind crisis in US-Russian relations

Video

Society

Why Russians do not want to move to Western countries
Why Russians do not want to move to Western countries
Crimea: One way road
Crimea: One way road
The NFL is racist
The NFL is racist
Man survives electric shock of 6,000 volts
Man survives electric shock of 6,000 volts
Confederations Cup in Russia: Lies go on, although to no avail
Confederations Cup in Russia: Lies go on, although to no avail
Confederations Cup Final: Germany 1 Chile 0
Confederations Cup Final: Germany 1 Chile 0

Popular photos

World

Russia and China: The dragon and the bear build new world order for themselves
Russia and China: The dragon and the bear build new world order for themselves
Russia loses the Balkans to its own advantage
Russia loses the Balkans to its own advantage
Trump s Western Civilization : The most idiotic speech in history
Trump's "Western Civilization": The most idiotic speech in history
North Korean ICBMs to eradicate USA s nuclear war threat
North Korean ICBMs to eradicate USA's nuclear war threat
Donald Trump coming to Poland to let Poles kiss dust on his boots
Donald Trump coming to Poland to let Poles kiss dust on his boots
Ukrainian warriors promise to conquer the Kremlin to destroy it
Ukrainian warriors promise to conquer the Kremlin to destroy it

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service