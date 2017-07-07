Pravda.ru

News » Europe

Putin declares Russia's support for Paris agreement

07.07.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Putin declares Russia's support for Paris agreement. 60793.jpeg
AP photo

Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the summit in Hamburg that Moscow was opposed to illegitimate trade and financial restrictions. Russia intends to focus on ensuring positive dynamics in global trade, Vesti reports.

"We oppose the growing protectionism in the world." Illegitimate trade and financial restrictions with obvious political implications are, in fact, aimed at eliminating competitors, leading to the curtailment of business ties, the loss of trust between participants of economic cooperation, tearing the tissue of the world economy apart," said the Russian president.

According to Vladimir Putin, the G20 needs to uphold principles of open, equitable and mutually beneficial trade more vigorously.

Russia attaches special importance to issues related to climate change and energy development.

"Russia is a reliable supplier of energy resources to world markets, to many countries and regions of the world. We intend to continue to actively harmonize world energy markets, to reduce price volatility together with other states, suppliers and consumers of fuel, to ensure global energy security. Climate change causes have not been thoroughly studied yet. We do not know the mechanisms of the changes that are taking place. At the same time, Russia considers the Paris Agreement signed last April as an international legal base for urgent work on climate regulation," Putin said.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


Humans use climate weapons already
 

Popular photos

Photo galleries

Most popular

Putin tests exclusive Cortege limousine for his inauguration in 2018
Putin tests exclusive Cortege limousine for his inauguration in 2018
Vladimir Putin has tested a limousine for the inauguration ceremony in 2018. The vehicle for top officials of the state was designed within the framework of the Russian project "Cortege."
Russia and China: The dragon and the bear build new world order for themselves
Russia and China: The dragon and the bear build new world order for themselves
The leaders of Russia and China are expected to sign a package of agreements totalling over $10 billion. In a recent opinion poll, as many as 41 percent of Russians said that China was Russia's prime...
Gorbachev names reason behind crisis in US-Russian relations Gorbachev names reason behind crisis in US-Russian relations

Video

Society

Why Russians do not want to move to Western countries
Why Russians do not want to move to Western countries
Crimea: One way road
Crimea: One way road
The NFL is racist
The NFL is racist
Man survives electric shock of 6,000 volts
Man survives electric shock of 6,000 volts
Confederations Cup Final: Germany 1 Chile 0
Confederations Cup Final: Germany 1 Chile 0
Confederations Cup in Russia: Lies go on, although to no avail
Confederations Cup in Russia: Lies go on, although to no avail

Popular photos

World

Russia and China: The dragon and the bear build new world order for themselves
Russia and China: The dragon and the bear build new world order for themselves
Trump s Western Civilization : The most idiotic speech in history
Trump's "Western Civilization": The most idiotic speech in history
Russia loses the Balkans to its own advantage
Russia loses the Balkans to its own advantage
North Korean ICBMs to eradicate USA s nuclear war threat
North Korean ICBMs to eradicate USA's nuclear war threat
Donald Trump coming to Poland to let Poles kiss dust on his boots
Donald Trump coming to Poland to let Poles kiss dust on his boots
Ukrainian warriors promise to conquer the Kremlin to destroy it
Ukrainian warriors promise to conquer the Kremlin to destroy it

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service