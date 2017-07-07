Pravda.ru

Putin says personal meetings with Trump necessary

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that personal meetings with Trump would be necessary to discuss many issues properly. "Of course, telephone conversations are not enough," the Russian president said.

It is only personal conversations that can resolve many bilateral and international issues, Putin added.

Putin and Trump noted that they were glad to finally meet each other in person, but they did not answer questions from reporters. Journalists tried to ask questions to the two leaders in the conference room. Donald Trump, and then Vladimir Putin said a few words acknowledging the importance of a direct dialogue. Having made those brief statements, the two presidents made it clear that they would not speak to reporters.

