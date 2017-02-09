Pravda.ru

News » Europe

Estonia warns Russia may attack NATO in 2017

09.02.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Estonia warns Russia may attack NATO in 2017. 59753.jpeg

The head of Estonia's Information Board, Mikk Marran, said that there was a probability, albeit a small one, for Russia to attack NATO in 2017.

When presenting the annual report from the department, the official said that there was a probability for Russia to attack NATO in 2017, although chances for such a development were slim.

Given the fact that the Russian government is an authoritarian regime, one can not completely exclude the threat of the Russian leadership to make a strategic error to try NATO's collective defense, the report from the department says.

Top Russian officials have repeatedly stated before that Russia will never attack any NATO country. According to Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, NATO is well aware of the fact that Moscow does not plan to attack anyone. At the same time, NATO does not miss a chance to increase its military presence near the Russian border.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


NATO encircles Russia
 







PRAVDA.RU

Popular photos

Photo galleries


Most popular

USA concerned about China's possible contact with extraterrestrials
USA concerned about China's possible contact with extraterrestrials
The United States is concerned about China's participation in a program to search for extraterrestrial civilizations
Putin controls the world from Crimea to Morocco
Putin controls the world from Crimea to Morocco
Russia successfully implements a "new Mediterranean policy," the basis of which was laid in the return of the Crimea to the Russian Federation
The USA will collapse in eight years The USA will collapse in eight years

Video

Society

USA concerned about China s possible contact with extraterrestrials
USA concerned about China's possible contact with extraterrestrials
First Lady Melania Trump lost in America
First Lady Melania Trump lost in America
Black Sea water turns green near Sevastopol
Black Sea water turns green near Sevastopol
Russian pilots will not be allowed to fly drunk
Russian pilots will not be allowed to fly drunk
Putin and Trump to fight for Nobel Peace Prize?
Putin and Trump to fight for Nobel Peace Prize?
Modest Russian woman looking for oligarch, for whom she would do anything
Modest Russian woman looking for oligarch, for whom she would do anything

Popular photos

World

Putin controls the world from Crimea to Morocco
Putin controls the world from Crimea to Morocco
The USA will collapse in eight years
The USA will collapse in eight years
US explains reasons to ease sanctions against Russia
US explains reasons to ease sanctions against Russia
The point of NATO s existence is to force Europe to fund USA
The point of NATO's existence is to force Europe to fund USA
European intellectual and political impotents want to stay together
European intellectual and political impotents want to stay together
Ukrainian Armed Forces work on major offensive on Donbas
Ukrainian Armed Forces work on major offensive on Donbas

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service