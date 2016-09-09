France may cancel next presidential elections

Manuel Valls

The French PM Manuel Valls claimed while speaking at the National Assembly that the government considers possibility to cancel the next presidential elections in 2017, as the Belgian Nordpresse reported. Valls stated that such scenario is quite legitimate given emergency state in the country.

The state has been already in effect after a range of terror acts in Winter, and it was expanded for half a year after the act of terror in Nice on July 14, when a French citizen killed 84 people.

The MPs got indignant at the time and Valls threatened to take tough actions against the deputies unless they stay calm, which is also envisioned by an emergency state.

One of the French MPs believes that such measure is aimed to block the National Front's coming to power or any other right party in the country, which can immediately lead to mass riots and civil war,a s well as further transfer of power to the military.

Pravda.Ru

