Pravda.ru

News » Europe

France may cancel next presidential elections

09.09.2016 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
France may cancel next presidential elections. Manuel Valls
Manuel Valls

The French PM Manuel Valls claimed while speaking at the National Assembly that the government considers possibility to cancel the next presidential elections in 2017, as the Belgian Nordpresse reported. Valls stated that such scenario is quite legitimate given emergency state in the country.

The state has been already in effect after a range of terror acts in Winter, and it was expanded for half a year after the act of terror in Nice on July 14, when a French citizen killed 84 people.

The MPs got indignant at the time and Valls threatened to take tough actions against the deputies unless they stay calm, which is also envisioned by an emergency state.

One of the French MPs believes that such measure is aimed to block the National Front's coming to power or any other right party in the country, which can immediately lead to mass riots and civil war,a s well as further transfer of power to the military.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru

 


The French want France back and their president out
 







PRAVDA.RU

Popular photos

Photo galleries


Most popular

Transnistria gets ready to join Russia
Transnistria gets ready to join Russia
President of Transnistria Evgeniy Shevchuk issued a decree on making preparations to join Russia.
France may cancel next presidential elections
France may cancel next presidential elections
The French PM Manuel Valls claimed while speaking at the National Assembly that the government considers possibility to cancel the next presidential elections in 2017.
Chinese warships approach Alaska Chinese warships approach Alaska

Video

Society

Chinese man spends $325 million on private Dreamliner aircraft
Chinese man spends $325 million on private Dreamliner aircraft
Kazakhstan starts castrating pedophiles
Kazakhstan starts castrating pedophiles
Italian earthquake: Corruption? Maybe. It s worse
Italian earthquake: Corruption? Maybe. It's worse
Obama prefers to avoid Philippino heatwave
Obama prefers to avoid Philippino heatwave
Russian flag in Paralympic Rio: Western contempt and Russian admiration
Russian flag in Paralympic Rio: Western contempt and Russian admiration
Stalin born in Russia’s Voronezh
Stalin born in Russia’s Voronezh

Popular photos

World

France may cancel next presidential elections
France may cancel next presidential elections
Chinese warships approach Alaska
Chinese warships approach Alaska
G20 summit: Russia s isolation turns into USA s shameful fiasco
G20 summit: Russia's isolation turns into USA's shameful fiasco
US Air Force shows strange activity near Russian borders
US Air Force shows strange activity near Russian borders
Russia and China unite against NATO in South China Sea
Russia and China unite against NATO in South China Sea
USA and South Korea deliberately work to make North Korean regime invincible
USA and South Korea deliberately work to make North Korean regime invincible

Copyright © 1999-2016, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service