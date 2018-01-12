US diplomat makes fool of himself in the Netherlands

American diplomats may show an extremely low level of professionalism at times.
Most recently, US Ambassador to the Netherlands, Peter Hoekstra, made a mess of his first press conference, when local journalists literally lynched the US diplomat for his remarks that he made in 2015.
During the first day of work, it became clear that Hoekstra failed to correspond to the status of the US Ambassador. In 2015, he made a few controversial remarks when he said that the "Islamic movement" was creating chaos in Europe. He suggested that terrorists were burning politicians and cars in the Netherlands. "The Islamic movement has now gotten to a point where they have put Europe into chaos. Chaos in the Netherlands, there are cars being burnt, there are politicians that are being burnt ... and, yes, there are no-go zones in the Netherlands," the official said in 2015.
During his first press conference in the Netherlands, Peter Hoekstra had to deal with uncomfortable questions at once. They asked him whether he was going to visit the "no-go zones" in the Netherlands, of which he had earlier spoken, and whether he could name at least one name of the politician who had been burnt.
As a result, a reporter told him: "This is the Netherlands, you have to answer questions."
Pravda.Ru
The great Western media showed to the world the recent protests and street demonstrations in various cities of Iran as a general revolt against established power and motivated by the noblest of reasons: misery. Teheran's government in recent years would have failed to guarantee a dignified life to the population, in defending above all the weaker part of the Iranian people. The citizens of Iran would then protest as exasperated.
From June 2015 to June 2017, Russia's gold reserves increased from $316 billion to $412 billion, while the Reserve Fund declined from $76 billion to $16 billion
Those countries taking part in this year's Winter Olympics in South Korea are free to do so. Russia is not because the athletes have been arbitrarily banned. Thank God for that. Who would want to celebrate the Olympics in a country where dogs are tortured to death then consumed in an orgy of butchery? Reader discretion advised.