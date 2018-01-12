World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
US diplomat makes fool of himself in the Netherlands

American diplomats may show an extremely low level of professionalism at times.

US diplomat makes fool of himself in the netherlands
Most recently, US Ambassador to the Netherlands, Peter Hoekstra, made a mess of his first press conference, when local journalists literally lynched the US diplomat for his remarks that he made in 2015.

During the first day of work, it became clear that Hoekstra failed to correspond to the status of the US Ambassador. In 2015, he made a few controversial remarks when he said that the "Islamic movement" was creating chaos in Europe. He suggested that terrorists were burning politicians and cars in the Netherlands. "The Islamic movement has now gotten to a point where they have put Europe into chaos. Chaos in the Netherlands, there are cars being burnt, there are politicians that are being burnt ... and, yes, there are no-go zones in the Netherlands," the official said in 2015.

During his first press conference in the Netherlands, Peter Hoekstra had to deal with uncomfortable questions at once. They asked him whether he was going to visit the "no-go zones" in the Netherlands, of which he had earlier spoken, and whether he could name at least one name of the politician who had been burnt.

As a result, a reporter told him: "This is the Netherlands, you have to answer questions."

Dmitry Sudakov What will happen if USA freezes Russian dollar assets? Dmitry Sudakov Contributor submission The Green Africa project Contributor submission Anton Kulikov Putin's power shakes US Congress Anton Kulikov
