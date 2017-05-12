US spy drone detected above the Black Sea

Source: defense.gov

Russia detected a US reconnaissance drone RQ-4 Global Hawk above the Black Sea. The drone was flying at a high altitude towards the Russian border.

US UAVs conduct such flights on a regular basis. The US Air Force has 42 aerial vehicles of the type.

In the autumn of 2016, reconnaissance aircraft P-8 Poseidon of the US Navy with their transponders off tried to approach the state border of the Russian Federation over the Black Sea twice.

