Pravda.ru

News » Europe

France's future president spotted in Trump Tower

13.01.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
France's future president spotted in Trump Tower. 59594.jpeg
Source: Social networks

The leader of France's National Front and presidential candidate Marine Le Pen paid a visit to the Trump Tower, where she was to have a meeting with Donald Trump, Reuters reports.

Marine Le Pen is paying an unofficial visit to New York less than four months before the elections in the country, Bloomberg reports.

However, the head of her election headquarters, David Rachline, specified that Marine Le Pen was  paying a private visit to the United States and did not intend to have a meeting with US President-elect Donald Trump.

"It is not on the agenda, we do not discuss private visits," Rachline said.

The US President-elect has never met with Le Pen before, but there are people in his team, who support her. In particular, Trump's Senior Advisor and Breitbart's former chief editor Steve Bannon would often make flatteringly remarks about Marine Le Pen.

Some suggest that Marine Le Pen may request a loan from Donald Trump for her election campaign. She currently has fundraising problems, while French banks refuse to finance "such a radical politician."

According to recent polls, Marine Le Pen's rating is now higher than that of her rival, former prime minister and center-right activist Francois Fillon.

Marine Le Pen stated before that if she ever takes office as President, France would pull out from NATO. "NATO was created at the time of the threat from the Warsaw Pact and the communist expansion of the Soviet Union. The USSR no longer exists, nor does the Warsaw Pact.  Washington supports the existence of NATO to serve its purposes in Europe," Marine Le Pen said.  

She also expressed her respect for Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President-elect Donald Trump.

The French will go to the polls to elect their new president on April 23. A second round of elections may take place on May 7. Le Pen may win the elections in the first round with about 26.5 percent of votes.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


France is losing ethnic integrity
 







PRAVDA.RU

Popular photos

Photo galleries


Most popular

NASA finds bodies of aliens and flying saucer on Mars
NASA finds bodies of aliens and flying saucer on Mars
NASA scientists found strange objects reminiscent of a flying saucer and bodies of extraterrestrial beings when studying photo images of the surface of Mars
New Apocalypse in 2017: Planet Nibiru approaching
New Apocalypse in 2017: Planet Nibiru approaching
Predictions for the so-called "end of the world" appear on a regular basis, almost every year, and the new year 2017 is no exception at this point. According to recent reports, the world will cease to...
North Korea warns of nuclear war North Korea warns of nuclear war

Video

Society

Chilean military declassify sensational video of UFO encounter
Chilean military declassify sensational video of UFO encounter
Dutch journalists ordered to shut their mouths on MH17 disaster
Dutch journalists ordered to shut their mouths on MH17 disaster
Russia may let US parents adopt Russian orphans again
Russia may let US parents adopt Russian orphans again
Man fights his own carpet on cleaning day
Man fights his own carpet on cleaning day
Parents living in Russia s Vladimir region rename their son as Putin
Parents living in Russia's Vladimir region rename their son as Putin
Traditional Christianity gives way to atheism
Traditional Christianity gives way to atheism

Popular photos

World

North Korea warns of nuclear war
North Korea warns of nuclear war
The adventures of Donald Trump at Moscow s Ritz Hotel
The adventures of Donald Trump at Moscow's Ritz Hotel
US Senators threaten to isolate Russia like North Korea
US Senators threaten to isolate Russia like North Korea
Official: Russia has one of five world s most powerful cyber armies
Official: Russia has one of five world's most powerful cyber armies
Trump plays Battleship to become master of all oceans
Trump plays Battleship to become master of all oceans
The tombstone of Barack Obama s presidency
The tombstone of Barack Obama's presidency

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service