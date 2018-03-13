World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Poisoned Russian spy Skripal and his daughter will never recover if they stay alive

World » Europe

Former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia, who were poisoned in Salisbury with a neural-paralytic substance of the Novichok type, will never be able to recover completely if they manage to stay alive, Soviet chemist Vil Mirzayanov, who lives in the US, said. Mirzayanov is considered to be one of the creators of the poisonous substance, The Telegraph wrote.

Poisoned Russian spy Skripal and his daughter will never recover if they stay alive. 62133.jpeg
Source: REX/Shutterstock

According to the chemist, Novichok substances are at least 10 times more powerful than any other nerve-paralytic chemicals.

The scientist believes that Skripal and his daughter are hopeless. The two still remain in a coma, whereas as many as 21 people have requested medical assistance as a result of the incident in Salisbury.

There is no official information about poisoning substances of the Novichok family available in open sources. However, according to Vil Mirzayanov, it is possible to create one of its variants with the help of conventional organophosphate compounds manufactured at chemical plants for the production of fertilisers or pesticides. This, as the scientist noted, makes it possible to covertly create chemical weapons bypassing the convention on their prohibition. It is also believed that Novichok poisons are 5-10 times more toxic that VX poison that was used to kill a close relative of Kim Jong-un.

Meanwhile, Russian Senator Igor Morozov told RIA Novosti that Russia ceased the production of Novichok nerve gas a long time ago and destroyed all of its reserves.

According to him, the production was stopped during the 1990s, whereas the last kilogram of the substance was destroyed in September 2017. "This was done in accordance with international agreements under the supervision of international observers of the OPCW," Morozov said.

Pravda.Ru


Russia and UK on verge of war because of Theresa May's circus show
Topics litvinenko poisoning
Topical Analytics
Europe
Russia and UK on the verge of war
Politics
Putin speaks about hijacked plane, reasons for Kursk submarine disaster and Russian heroes
Europe
Italian miseries
Readers' top
The Skripal Incident-Another Anti-Russian Provocation
Americans do not fear Putin's new weapons, and Russians wonder why
Accidental photo proves Hitler's suicide
Putin speaks about hijacked plane, reasons for Kursk submarine disaster and Russian heroes
Russia and UK on the verge of war
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Europe
The Skripal Incident-Another Anti-Russian Provocation

The British government is talking war with Russia over a mysterious incident that is claimed to have taken place on Sunday March 4, just a few kilometres from the secrecy shrouded British biological and chemical warfare research

The Skripal Incident-Another Anti-Russian Provocation
Americans do not fear Putin's new weapons, and Russians wonder why
Politics
Americans do not fear Putin's new weapons, and Russians wonder why
Real life stories
Accidental photo proves Hitler's suicide
Politics
Putin speaks about hijacked plane, reasons for Kursk submarine disaster and Russian heroes
Europe
The Skripal Incident-Another Anti-Russian Provocation

The British government is talking war with Russia over a mysterious incident that is claimed to have taken place on Sunday March 4, just a few kilometres from the secrecy shrouded British biological and chemical warfare research

The Skripal Incident-Another Anti-Russian Provocation
Americans do not fear Putin's new weapons, and Russians wonder why
Politics
Americans do not fear Putin's new weapons, and Russians wonder why
Real life stories
Accidental photo proves Hitler's suicide
Europe
NATO works on 'military Schengen' in Europe to strike Russia
Europe
UK tries hard to strip Russia of World Cup 2018 after Skripal poisoning

The authorities of the United Kingdom have been manipulating the public opinion to boycott the 2018 World Cup in Russia

UK tries hard to strip Russia of World Cup 2018 after Skripal poisoning
Americans do not fear Putin's new weapons, and Russians wonder why
Politics
Americans do not fear Putin's new weapons, and Russians wonder why
News from the Kremlin
Russia starts recycling world's largest ICBMs
Politics
Putin speaks about hijacked plane, reasons for Kursk submarine disaster and Russian heroes
Dmitry Sudakov Russia and UK on the verge of war Dmitry Sudakov Costantino Ceoldo Italian miseries Costantino Ceoldo Contributor submission Science, the art of Capital vs. Capital, the art of Science Contributor submission
Comments
Rex Tillerson fired, CIA chief Pompeo to take over
Russia and UK on the verge of war
Poisoned Russian spy Skripal and his daughter will never recover if they stay alive
Russia and UK on the verge of war
New Russian missiles: The West makes Putin sick
Putin parades Russia's new 'fantastic' weapons that no one else in the world has
Putin parades Russia's new 'fantastic' weapons that no one else in the world has
The Skripal Incident-Another Anti-Russian Provocation
The Skripal Incident-Another Anti-Russian Provocation
Russian Guard to see enemies behind walls
Russia and UK on the verge of war
Russia and UK on the verge of war
Putin puts in place not only USA, but also China
Russian Guard to see enemies behind walls
Putin puts in place not only USA, but also China
Putin puts in place not only USA, but also China
Putin puts in place not only USA, but also China
Putin puts in place not only USA, but also China
Putin confirms Russia can use nuclear weapons
New Russian missiles: The West makes Putin sick
Russia and UK on the verge of war
About Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks Advertising Forum
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Close Already subscribed