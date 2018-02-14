World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Large section of German autobahn collapses

In the federal land of Mecklenburg-West Pomerania  (Mecklenburg-Vorpommern) in the north of Germany, a large section of A20 autobahn collapsed almost completely.


The first hole appeared on the road near the city of Triebes in September 2017. Several weeks later,  the section of the road was closed for traffic. The hole continued to expand, and the second half of the road had collapsed by February 12. The section of about 100 meters of the highway in the marshland was affected.

According to preliminary data, the road collapsed because of the layer of peat underneath the highway, although specialists need to confirm this. It is expected that the road will be completely repaired only by 2021, which will seriously affect the tourist infrastructure.

