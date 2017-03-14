Pravda.ru

News » Europe

West sweeps fascists to power in Ukraine

14.03.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
West sweeps fascists to power in Ukraine. Ukraine
AP Photo

The Center for Studies of the Holocaust and Religious Minorities in Oslo will discuss the problem of fascism return to Europe at the open meeting. Professor Bernt Hagtvet is to speak out. Author of the Norwegian Steigan blogger, has risen a question why speaking about fascism Norway and the West turn a blind eye to what is going on in Ukraine.

Ukraine though gets millions from Norway as part of a state support. While Stepan Bandera, who used to cooperate with Nazis, is a national hero.

And it refers not only to Ukraine. As David Katz, former Professor at the Vilnius University, Lithuania, has written, a dangerous tendency can be evidenced in the West to underestimate the growth of Nazism in the rest of the Eastern Europe as well. In Latvia and Estonia it's state support of the SS divisions. In Lithuania - of monuments to the Lithuanian Activist Front killers, who murdered Jews even before the German soldiers had come.

Unfortunately, the West not only turns a blind eye to such facts, but also encourages them.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru

 


US and Ukraine refuse to condemn Nazism
 







PRAVDA.RU

Popular photos

Photo galleries


Most popular

What Putin controls and what he is afraid of
What Putin controls and what he is afraid of
CNN TV Channel has shown a film named The Most Powerful Man in the World, which was made by a journalist Fareed Zakaria.
Turkey to inundate Europe with migrants after conflict in the Netherlands?
Turkey to inundate Europe with migrants after conflict in the Netherlands?
A conflict between Turkey and the Netherlands has escalated further. The Kingdom’s Ambassador to Ankara was banned from entering Turkey.
Russian submariners to receive new equipment for evacuations from distressed subs Russian submariners to receive new equipment for evacuations from distressed subs

Video

Society

Russia never received money for Alaska
Russia never received money for Alaska
This is what they do to rapists in different countries of the world
This is what they do to rapists in different countries of the world
British Prime Minister Theresa May breaks into diabolical laughter
British Prime Minister Theresa May breaks into diabolical laughter
Naked woman on Karl Marx Square startles passers-by in Novosibirsk
Naked woman on Karl Marx Square startles passers-by in Novosibirsk
Russians name their best women, reject idea of woman president
Russians name their best women, reject idea of woman president
Champions League Last 16 Second Legs
Champions League Last 16 Second Legs

Popular photos

World

Turkey to inundate Europe with migrants after conflict in the Netherlands?
Turkey to inundate Europe with migrants after conflict in the Netherlands?
Europe begs Russia to remove Iskander missiles from Kaliningrad
Europe begs Russia to remove Iskander missiles from Kaliningrad
Marine blackmail: Turkey tries to oppose Putin’s Crimea
Marine blackmail: Turkey tries to oppose Putin’s Crimea
US to refuse Russian rocket engines?
US to refuse Russian rocket engines?
Ukrainian economy to collapse within a few months
Ukrainian economy to collapse within a few months
How Russian top officials avoid CIA s wiretapping
How Russian top officials avoid CIA's wiretapping

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service