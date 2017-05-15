Pravda.ru

News » Europe

Chechen man pledges terrible punishment for 'Chechnya gays' caricatures

15.05.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Chechen man pledges terrible punishment for 'Chechnya gays' caricatures. 60475.jpeg

A Chechen national, who introduced himself as a person from the team of President of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov commented on the recent publication of "gays in Chechnya" caricatures in France's notorious Charlie Hebdo publication. One of the caricatures ridicules Chechen President Kadyrov.

"What are they expecting us to do? Threats of massacre or promises of apologies? They are not even clowns or freaks, but jackals: it's clear that editors [of Charlie Hebdo] need PR," the Chechen said in an interview with Pravda.Ru.

"Yet, there will be no threats and no illegal actions coming. We will file a lawsuit to ruin the magazine economically. I'm telling you, they will have hard times. I also hope that Allah will punish them to, and the punishment will be terrible. It will be a punishment for insulting Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov and for all the filth that they have been doing with pleasure for long," he said.

"Imagine someone's mother is lying in the shroud before the burial, but then a man from Charlie Hebdo comes, urinates on her and says: "Look, I added some yellow colour, it suits her!" What do you think will happen to this man afterwards? We will never be like ISIL Shaytans, but the punishment will be inevitable," the source in Chechnya said. He also said that some people would be ready to dedicate their whole life to force Charlie Hebdo to apologise.

The caricatures in question depict a person shooting at flying gays from a rifle, gays in ballet attire against the background of gulag towers, a man with a cut-off little finger and a big-nosed man who wears a helmet and cuts a rainbow with a chainsaw. Another caricature shows Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov having oral sex.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


Chechnya is not Charlie
 

Popular photos

Photo galleries

Most popular

China's new aircraft carrier named after human reproductive organ
China's new aircraft carrier named after human reproductive organ
The name of China's brand new aircraft carrier has turned out to be a surprising one in the Russian translation. China chose the name for its aircraft carrier as a result of nationwide Internet voting
Civil war may break out in Macedonia
Civil war may break out in Macedonia
Term of an ultimatum, the Macedonian opposition presented the President of the country Gjorge Ivanov with, expires. He was demanded to give mandate to form government to its leader Zoran Zaev. What...
Su-27 flies too close to USA's patrol aircraft near Crimea Su-27 flies too close to USA's patrol aircraft near Crimea

Video

Society

Poroshenko s wife ridiculed for her bizarre opening of Eurovision
Poroshenko's wife ridiculed for her bizarre opening of Eurovision
LDPR s second richest official dies after swimming in the Dead Sea in Israel
LDPR's second richest official dies after swimming in the Dead Sea in Israel
The West sees Victory Parade as sign of Russia s deep international isolation
The West sees Victory Parade as sign of Russia's deep international isolation
Should Israel be home only to Jewish people?
Should Israel be home only to Jewish people?
Russian Pokemon Go catcher sentenced
Russian Pokemon Go catcher sentenced
Church pokemons bring too much fame to Russian blogger
Church pokemons bring too much fame to Russian blogger

Popular photos

World

China s new aircraft carrier named after human reproductive organ
China's new aircraft carrier named after human reproductive organ
Kremlin unveils details about Russian FM Lavrov s visit to Trump s Oval Office
Kremlin unveils details about Russian FM Lavrov's visit to Trump's Oval Office
James Comey has lost the game against Donald Trump
James Comey has lost the game against Donald Trump
Russia s FM Lavrov finds many corners in the Oval Office
Russia's FM Lavrov finds many corners in the Oval Office
US spy drone detected above the Black Sea
US spy drone detected above the Black Sea
Joining NATO is unacceptable, Moldovan president says
Joining NATO is unacceptable, Moldovan president says

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service