Looks like UK wants to start Cold War with Russia first

The British government tends to believe that it was President Putin, who personally ordered to use a chemical weapon on the territory of the UK.

According to British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, the order to use chemical weapons on the territory of the kingdom, Russian special services were supposed to receive a personal order from the Russian president himself.

"Our quarrel is with Putin's Kremlin, and with his decision - and we think it overwhelmingly likely that it was his decision - to direct the use of a nerve agent on the streets of the UK, on the streets of Europe for the first time since the Second World War," Johnson said in Uxbridge, leaving the Battle of Britain bunker during World War II which he visited together with his Polish counterpart Jacek Czaputowicz.

The British Foreign Minister confirmed that the Novichok nerve gas was produced and stored in Russia. Johnson also said that London had nothing against the Russian people, "we do not get along with Putin and the Kremlin," he added.

The Kremlin instantly responded to the new accusations from London. "Any reference to our president [in connection with this story] is nothing but shocking and unpardonable behavior from the point of view of diplomacy," Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov told Interfax.

On March 15, Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the state of affairs in the Russian-British relations with permanent members of the Russian Security Council. During the meeting, Russian officials expressed concerns about the position taken by Great Britain.

Alexander Yakovenko, the Russian ambassador to London, explained why the British authorities are interested in accusing Russia of poisoning former GRU Colonel Sergei Skripal and his daughter.

According to the diplomat, Britain has found itself in new circumstances, and the country is trying to find a new place in the Western society, RT reports.

Yakovenko reminded that the UK was leaving the European Union, so all that the British have left is NATO. In an attempt to decide how to proceed, London has joined the anti-Russian campaign of how to contain Russia, the Russian Ambassador to London believes.

"That's why a new concept of state security emerged a year ago, in which Russia was called a serious enemy of Great Britain," Yakovenko said.

In order to distract everyone from Brexit, the authorities need to show the public something that will help "switch attention."

"This is an excellent occasion for launching the anti-Russian campaign, but this is a short-sighted position that the UK has taken, as they will have to explain what is behind this whole story in Salisbury and what they do in this secret chemical laboratory that is 12 km from the city," Yakovenko said.

Pravda.Ru