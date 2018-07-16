World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

World Cup festivities sow chaos in France: Two killed, three children injured

World » Europe

Two people were killed in France as the nation was celebrating the victory of its national football team at the World Cup.

In Annecy, a city in southeastern France, a 50-year-old man was killed when he jumped into a canal without being aware of its depth. The man died of injuries. Another man was killed in the commune of Saint-Fély when the car that he was driving rammed into a tree.

In the commune of Frouard,  in the department of Meurthe and Moselle, a young motorcyclist crashed his bike into a family of five. Three children - a three-year-old boy and two six-year-old girls - were seriously injured.

Many other people were hurt during the unrest that swept across France after the French national football team became the world football champion. In Paris and Lyon, the police were forced to use tear gas to disperse hooligans as the latter were smashing shop windows, looting, setting fire to trash cans and throwing bottles at policemen.

On July 15, France won the final game of the FIFA 2018 World Cup thrashing Croatia 4:2. France has thus become the world champion for the second time in its history.

Xi Jinping makes Putin China's official friend Xi Jinping makes Putin China's official friend
Topics France world cup 2018
Comments
Topical Analytics
Europe
Can USA and Russia reset their relationship in Helsinki or is it a waste of time?
Anomalous phenomena
France thrashes Croatia to win FIFA 2018
Asia
Will Iran close the Strait of Hormuz to trigger global oil crisis?
Readers' top
Will Iran close the Strait of Hormuz to trigger global oil crisis?
China weaves financial web to oust Russia and USA from Middle East
Putin-Trump meeting to decide the future of Ukraine
The Future of NATO
France thrashes Croatia to win FIFA 2018
News All >
World Cup festivities sow chaos in France: Two killed, three children injured
EU bans imports of all Russian poultry
Lightning strikes tree under which five people were hiding from heavy rain
Third place for Belgium
Chechen police officers ordered to get second wives for themselves
FIFA Final: France meets Croatia
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Asia
Will Iran close the Strait of Hormuz to trigger global oil crisis?

The US is going to ban exports of Iranian oil to the world market from November 5 of this year. In turn, Iran threatens to block the passage of oil tankers of the Gulf countries through the Strait of Hormuz

Will Iran close the Strait of Hormuz to trigger global oil crisis?
China weaves financial web to oust Russia and USA from Middle East
Asia
China weaves financial web to oust Russia and USA from Middle East
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Putin-Trump meeting to decide the future of Ukraine
Columnists
The Future of NATO
Asia
Will Iran close the Strait of Hormuz to trigger global oil crisis?

The US is going to ban exports of Iranian oil to the world market from November 5 of this year. In turn, Iran threatens to block the passage of oil tankers of the Gulf countries through the Strait of Hormuz

Will Iran close the Strait of Hormuz to trigger global oil crisis?
The Future of NATO
Columnists
The Future of NATO
Asia
China weaves financial web to oust Russia and USA from Middle East
Anomalous phenomena
France thrashes Croatia to win FIFA 2018
Asia
China weaves financial web to oust Russia and USA from Middle East

China has allocated $20 billion to restore economies of the Arab states. In addition, China and the Arab countries will create an inter-bank association worth three billion dollars

China weaves financial web to oust Russia and USA from Middle East
The Future of NATO
Columnists
The Future of NATO
Asia
Will Iran close the Strait of Hormuz to trigger global oil crisis?
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Putin-Trump meeting to decide the future of Ukraine
Dmitry Sudakov Can USA and Russia reset their relationship in Helsinki or is it a waste of time? Dmitry Sudakov Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey France thrashes Croatia to win FIFA 2018 Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Aidyn Mehtiyev China weaves financial web to oust Russia and USA from Middle East Aidyn Mehtiyev
Comments
What does Theresa May have under her armpits?
Palestine's Mahmoud Abbas comes to Moscow, complains to Putin of Israel
Russian Defense Minister speaks about war with Ukraine, US and fight for Crimea
France thrashes Croatia to win FIFA 2018
France thrashes Croatia to win FIFA 2018
Can USA and Russia reset their relationship in Helsinki or is it a waste of time?
Lightning strikes tree under which five people were hiding from heavy rain
The Future of NATO
The Future of NATO
Will Iran close the Strait of Hormuz to trigger global oil crisis?
What does Theresa May have under her armpits?
Will Iran close the Strait of Hormuz to trigger global oil crisis?
France thrashes Croatia to win FIFA 2018
Will Iran close the Strait of Hormuz to trigger global oil crisis?
Palestine's Mahmoud Abbas comes to Moscow, complains to Putin of Israel
France thrashes Croatia to win FIFA 2018
France thrashes Croatia to win FIFA 2018
Palestine's Mahmoud Abbas comes to Moscow, complains to Putin of Israel
China makes serious preparations for hot war with USA
Russian Defense Minister speaks about war with Ukraine, US and fight for Crimea
Russian Defense Minister speaks about war with Ukraine, US and fight for Crimea
About Advertising Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Close Already subscribed